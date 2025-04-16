Carnoustie man fined for ‘offering illegal waste disposal service online’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Carnoustie man fined for ‘offering illegal waste disposal service online’

Andy Mulholland of Andy's man and van services was fined £300 by Sepa.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The rubbish dumped from a stolen skip in Cardenden.
Sepa aims to reduce the amount of waste dumped illegally. Image: DC Thomson

A Carnoustie man has been fined for offering an illegal waste disposal service online.

Andrew Mulholland, of Andy’s man and van services, was charged £300 by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for not registering his services.

Sepa says Mr Mulholland failed to provide legally required waste transfer information when it served notices.

It added the civil penalty was issued to tackle waste crime in Scotland.

Sepa issues fine to tackle waste crime

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa has served civil penalties on unregistered waste carriers advertising their services online – continuing the fight to tackle waste crime in Scotland.

Flytipping in Glamis
Sepa is targeting the illegal disposal of waste. Image: DC Thomson

“The digital interventions project enforcement approach launched in 2024, supported by Scottish Government funding as part of the national litter and flytipping strategy.

George Hope, unit manager in Sepa’s enforcement support team, said: “We’re seeing a high number of illegal waste collection services advertised on social media, often targeting householders looking for a quick cheap way to get rid of unwanted items.

“It’s estimated between 50% and 60% may be operating without the required waste carrier registrations, meaning householders may unknowingly be handing their waste to rogue traders.

“These individuals undercut legitimate businesses and often dump waste illegally, leaving local communities to deal with the consequences.”

Fined Carnoustie man says ‘all my rubbish has been disposed legally’

When contacted by The Courier Mr Mulholland accepted he had been operating without the Sepa registration.

He said: “I have now begun the process of registration.

“I want to clarify that despite not having the registration all my rubbish has been disposed of legally.

“Most of my work is in the Angus Council and Dundee Council areas and each time I need to dispose of rubbish I apply to the respective council for the permit to dispose of the waste legally in recognised and legal council sites.

Forfar Recycling Centre.
Mr Mulholland says he uses council recycling centres such as the one in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson

“At no time at all have I ever fly-tipped anything.

“I advertise my work and the waste disposal I carry out is above board and done according to council regulations.”

More from News

A smashed window at Perth's Costa Coffee was visible.
New Perth Costa to open as planned despite smashed store window
Bloodied face of Dundee teenager after alleged racist attack in Annan Terrace, Hilltown.
Man, 24, charged over 'racist attack' on Dundee teenager
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has emerged as a shock contender for council leader in a coup to topple the SNP from power in Angus. Image: Supplied
BREAKING: 'No confidence' move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power
Lee Oribine, 15, and Chloe Abbot, 15 were missing from the Hilltown area of Dundee.
Growing concerns for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Dundee on Sunday morning
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy camping and B&M trips
Michael Paton
Perth businessman, 76, told 'no means no' and found guilty of stalking
Orkun with two of his burgers.
Dunkeld burger shack expanding – and Perth move could be next
Chief Inspector Scott Davidson, Kirkcaldy Area Commander.
EXCLUSIVE: Gang behind 'vicious' attack on boys near Kinghorn beach may have travelled from…
6
Kinross Golf Club shop
Golf crook stole £42k of equipment from clubs, including in Kinross and Perth
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
Unstable cliffs at Fife Outlander harbour declared public risk as funding sought for urgent…

Conversation