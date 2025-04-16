Carnoustie man fined for ‘offering illegal waste disposal service online’

A Carnoustie man has been fined for offering an illegal waste disposal service online.

Andrew Mulholland, of Andy’s man and van services, was charged £300 by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for not registering his services.

Sepa says Mr Mulholland failed to provide legally required waste transfer information when it served notices.

It added the civil penalty was issued to tackle waste crime in Scotland.

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa has served civil penalties on unregistered waste carriers advertising their services online – continuing the fight to tackle waste crime in Scotland.

“The digital interventions project enforcement approach launched in 2024, supported by Scottish Government funding as part of the national litter and flytipping strategy.

George Hope, unit manager in Sepa’s enforcement support team, said: “We’re seeing a high number of illegal waste collection services advertised on social media, often targeting householders looking for a quick cheap way to get rid of unwanted items.

“It’s estimated between 50% and 60% may be operating without the required waste carrier registrations, meaning householders may unknowingly be handing their waste to rogue traders.

“These individuals undercut legitimate businesses and often dump waste illegally, leaving local communities to deal with the consequences.”

Fined Carnoustie man says ‘all my rubbish has been disposed legally’

When contacted by The Courier Mr Mulholland accepted he had been operating without the Sepa registration.

He said: “I have now begun the process of registration.

“I want to clarify that despite not having the registration all my rubbish has been disposed of legally.

“Most of my work is in the Angus Council and Dundee Council areas and each time I need to dispose of rubbish I apply to the respective council for the permit to dispose of the waste legally in recognised and legal council sites.

“At no time at all have I ever fly-tipped anything.

“I advertise my work and the waste disposal I carry out is above board and done according to council regulations.”