Growing concerns for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Dundee on Sunday morning

Concerns are growing for two teenagers last seen in Dundee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chloe Abbot, 15, and Lee Oribine, 15, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire were last seen in the Hilltown area at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Both teenagers have been missing since Saturday and police have increasing concerns about their welfare.

Chloe has been described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with long fair hair.

She was thought to be wearing a blue long-sleeve top under a black jacket with purple leopard print bottoms.

Lee has also been described as 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair.

He was thought to be wearing black clothing, with reflective green strips down the side of his trousers.

Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or to speak to any police officer.

The incident number is 4010 of April 12, 2024.