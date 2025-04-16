Growing concerns for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Dundee on Sunday morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growing concerns for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Dundee on Sunday morning

Chloe Abbot, 15, and Lee Oribine, 15, were last spotted in the Hilltown area.

By Finn Nixon
Lee Oribine, 15, and Chloe Abbot, 15 were missing from the Hilltown area of Dundee.
Lee Oribine, 15, and Chloe Abbot, 15 have been missing since Saturday. Image: Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for two teenagers last seen in Dundee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chloe Abbot, 15, and Lee Oribine, 15, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire were last seen in the Hilltown area at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Both teenagers have been missing since Saturday and police have increasing concerns about their welfare.

Chloe has been described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with long fair hair.

She was thought to be wearing a blue long-sleeve top under a black jacket with purple leopard print bottoms.

Lee has also been described as 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair.

He was thought to be wearing black clothing, with reflective green strips down the side of his trousers.

Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or to speak to any police officer.

The incident number is 4010 of April 12, 2024.

