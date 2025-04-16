Man, 24, charged over ‘racist attack’ on Dundee teenager

A man has been charged after an alleged racist attack in Dundee.

Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old was injured in an attack on Annan Terrace, Hilltown, last week.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was awaiting surgery for a broken jaw.

Officers say they have now arrested and charged a 24-year-old man.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundee.

“We received a report of the serious assault of an 18-year-old man in the Annan Terrace area, around 8.40pm on Thursday, April 10.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”