News Man, 24, charged over 'racist attack' on Dundee teenager Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old was left injured in the incident. By Ellidh Aitken April 16 2025, 5:55pm The victim was left with a bloodied face after the Hilltown attack. Image: Supplied A man has been charged after an alleged racist attack in Dundee. Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old was injured in an attack on Annan Terrace, Hilltown, last week. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was awaiting surgery for a broken jaw. Officers say they have now arrested and charged a 24-year-old man. A spokesperson for the force said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundee. "We received a report of the serious assault of an 18-year-old man in the Annan Terrace area, around 8.40pm on Thursday, April 10. "The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date."