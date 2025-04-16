Stirling’s only Pizza Hut confirms its new location in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling’s only Pizza Hut confirms its new location in the city

The chain will be moving into a unit on Goosecroft Road in the coming weeks.

By Ellidh Aitken
Pizza Hut will open in the former Papa John's unit on Goosecroft Road, Stirling.
Pizza Hut will open in the former Papa John's unit on Goosecroft Road. Image: Google Street

Pizza Hut has confirmed its new location in Stirling.

The chain will move into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road in the coming weeks.

Pizza Hut’s former home on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street went to auction six weeks ago.

A post on the Pizza Hut Stirling Facebook page says the “new and improved” takeaway will open soon.

Pizza Hut confirms new location in Stirling

The post said: “The rumours are true – the nation’s favourite Pizza chain is landing back in Stirling very soon!

“The world’s biggest pizza brand, all new and improved in larger premises, but still bringing you the best service, delicious, mouth-watering, hot pizza.

“We’ll be opening on 30 Goosecroft Road in just a few weeks’ time.

“Watch this space for our official opening date.

Work is ongoing inside the new store. Image: Pizza Hut Stirling/Facebook
The shop is being renovated. Image: Pizza Hut Stirling/Facebook

“The old faces you know and love from the Wallace Street store have been kept busy in other stores, and will join the team at the new Goosecroft site very soon.”

Pizza Hut also posted a series of images showing renovation work taking place inside the store.

The new Goosecroft Road shop will be open from 11am until 11pm daily.

The Courier revealed this week that a nearby shop on Maxwell Street has cost the council nearly £19,000 after being left empty for eight years.

