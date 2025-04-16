Stirling’s only Pizza Hut confirms its new location in the city

Pizza Hut has confirmed its new location in Stirling.

The chain will move into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road in the coming weeks.

Pizza Hut’s former home on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street went to auction six weeks ago.

A post on the Pizza Hut Stirling Facebook page says the “new and improved” takeaway will open soon.

The post said: “The rumours are true – the nation’s favourite Pizza chain is landing back in Stirling very soon!

“The world’s biggest pizza brand, all new and improved in larger premises, but still bringing you the best service, delicious, mouth-watering, hot pizza.

“We’ll be opening on 30 Goosecroft Road in just a few weeks’ time.

“Watch this space for our official opening date.

“The old faces you know and love from the Wallace Street store have been kept busy in other stores, and will join the team at the new Goosecroft site very soon.”

Pizza Hut also posted a series of images showing renovation work taking place inside the store.

The new Goosecroft Road shop will be open from 11am until 11pm daily.

The Courier revealed this week that a nearby shop on Maxwell Street has cost the council nearly £19,000 after being left empty for eight years.