Fife care assistant twice turned up to work while under influence of alcohol

A Fife care assistant who twice turned up for work while under the influence of alcohol has been sanctioned by a watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Connie Walker turned up for shifts in March and June 2023 after drinking.

She was working with Abbotsford Care (Glenrothes) Limited at the time.

The exact location of her misconduct is redacted in the SSSC report, but it says her town of employment was Cupar.

The SSSC report says Walker confirmed she had been drinking late into the night before her shift on March 23 2023.

Fife care worker failed breath test

As a result, she was asked to provide a breath test before each shift to make sure she had no booze in her system.

However, Walker failed another breathalyser test on June 10 that year.

The SSSC said her actions “could have placed supported individuals at risk of serious physical and emotional harm”.

The watchdog found Walker had been supported by Abbotsford Care after the first incident, but she had not engaged with the SSSC following the second one.

The report said: “In respect of the first allegation, you confirm that you had been drinking late into the night but that you did not drink alcohol before work.

“Although you made a deliberate decision to drink alcohol to excess before your shift, there is nothing to suggest you intended to attend at work under the influence of alcohol.”

Walker is said to have shown “limited insight and remorse” into her actions, though she had been registered with the SSSC since 2015 without other incident.

The watchdog placed a year’s warning on her registration with a series of conditions attached.

A spokesperson for Abbotsford Care said: “Abbotsford Care takes its responsibilities as an employer and care provider extremely seriously.

“We expect the highest standards of conduct from all our staff, and any breaches are dealt with through our internal disciplinary procedures in line with our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.

‘Appropriate action’ taken against Cupar care worker

“We acknowledge the outcome of the SSSC’s decision regarding Ms Walker.

“Ms Walker has not been employed by Abbotsford Care since 2023.

“While we cannot comment on individual employment matters in further detail, we can confirm that appropriate action was taken in response to the concerns raised.

“We are also committed to supporting our staff, not only through training and supervision, but by recognising and responding to individual wellbeing needs, ensuring that appropriate help is available when challenges arise.

“We continue to work closely with regulatory bodies to ensure best practice is upheld at all times.”

