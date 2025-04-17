Dundee’s new LiveHouse concert venue secures licence as first band teased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s new LiveHouse concert venue secures licence as first band teased

The first band to play LiveHouse Dundee will be announced "shortly", operators said.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
LiveHouse is due to open next month. Image: LiveHouse
The opening of LiveHouse Dundee has taken a step forward as its alcohol licence was approved.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The venue is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers when fully complete, making it the third-largest in Scotland.

A full premises licence was approved by Dundee City Council’s licensing board on Thursday.

Operators welcomed the news, teasing a band announcement.

New LiveHouse signage being added to the former Mecca Bingo tower. Image: LiveHouse

LiveHouse is set to open in a matter of weeks, with a soft launch on Friday May 2 featuring DJ Craig Charles.

The closing party of Dundee Dance Event will also be held at the venue on Sunday May 4.

The first live band announcement will be made in the coming weeks, operators said.

A statement from TDI (Dundee Arena), the company that runs Livehouse, said: “TDI are delighted that the board has granted a licence for Livehouse today.

“This is the first step on our journey in making Livehouse the go-to destination in Scotland for live music and conferencing events.

“The first major live band announcement will follow shortly.”

LiveHouse alcohol licence approved

The licence application details that as well as live music the venue will host a range of events, including exhibitions and fashion shows.

Sporting and gaming events are also planned for the new venue.

Under the approved licence, LiveHouse can sell alcohol between noon and 2.30am on weekdays and from noon to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on the events taking place.

It will hold up 4,500 people when complete. Image: Angus Robb/22A Events.

DF Events, which will run concerts at LiveHouse, said: “Livehouse is a brilliant new addition to Dundee’s live music scene and an exciting development for the area.

“At DF, we’re passionate about bringing outstanding live experiences to fans across Scotland, and Livehouse opens up new opportunities, given the capacity of the venue.

“We’ll have our first show announcement in the coming weeks.”

Gus Robb, director of LiveHouse. Image: LiveHouse

Councillors unanimously granted the licence with the hopes that the venue will help boost Dundee’s city centre economy.

“I think this is a really exciting project,” said convener Stewart Hunter.

“This is potentially something that could really help the regeneration of the city centre.”

Councillor Pete Shears added: “As a music lover, I’m really desperate to see this open.

“This venue could do so much for the city, it would be a really exciting this to have.”

 Nethergate site

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall, which then shut last year.

Conversation