Dundee’s new LiveHouse concert venue secures licence as first band teased

The opening of LiveHouse Dundee has taken a step forward as its alcohol licence was approved.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

The venue is expected to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers when fully complete, making it the third-largest in Scotland.

A full premises licence was approved by Dundee City Council’s licensing board on Thursday.

Operators welcomed the news, teasing a band announcement.

LiveHouse is set to open in a matter of weeks, with a soft launch on Friday May 2 featuring DJ Craig Charles.

The closing party of Dundee Dance Event will also be held at the venue on Sunday May 4.

The first live band announcement will be made in the coming weeks, operators said.

A statement from TDI (Dundee Arena), the company that runs Livehouse, said: “TDI are delighted that the board has granted a licence for Livehouse today.

“This is the first step on our journey in making Livehouse the go-to destination in Scotland for live music and conferencing events.

“The first major live band announcement will follow shortly.”

LiveHouse alcohol licence approved

The licence application details that as well as live music the venue will host a range of events, including exhibitions and fashion shows.

Sporting and gaming events are also planned for the new venue.

Under the approved licence, LiveHouse can sell alcohol between noon and 2.30am on weekdays and from noon to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on the events taking place.

DF Events, which will run concerts at LiveHouse, said: “Livehouse is a brilliant new addition to Dundee’s live music scene and an exciting development for the area.

“At DF, we’re passionate about bringing outstanding live experiences to fans across Scotland, and Livehouse opens up new opportunities, given the capacity of the venue.

“We’ll have our first show announcement in the coming weeks.”

Councillors unanimously granted the licence with the hopes that the venue will help boost Dundee’s city centre economy.

“I think this is a really exciting project,” said convener Stewart Hunter.

“This is potentially something that could really help the regeneration of the city centre.”

Councillor Pete Shears added: “As a music lover, I’m really desperate to see this open.

“This venue could do so much for the city, it would be a really exciting this to have.”

Nethergate site

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall, which then shut last year.