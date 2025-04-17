Watch as derelict Stirling city centre pub is demolished

The former West End Bar in Stirling city centre has been demolished.

The Lower Bridge Street eyesore was razed by contractors on Wednesday (April 16).

Plans to replace the building with student flats are currently being considered by Stirling Council.

The former pub, which most recently traded as Jackie’s Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, has been boarded up for several years.

An application requesting to knock the eyesore building down was submitted by PCM Property Investment in July 2024.

The demolition was then approved by Stirling Council in January.

Local resident Anna Yanenko captured footage of the demolition.

If the plan for student flats on the site is approved, a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms will be constructed.

There would also be a common room on the third floor, as well as bike storage, laundry and waste facilities in the basement.

It would sit beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student flats, part of the Union Street development.

The application states that it was not “financially viable” to refurbish the building in its current state.

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were also found during a condition report on the eyesore.

The property, which also contained a living space, had been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

By 2022, the building was being auctioned, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

It was still up for sale in January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook