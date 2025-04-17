Watch as derelict Stirling city centre pub is demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as derelict Stirling city centre pub is demolished

The Lower Bridge Street eyesore was razed by contractors ahead of plans to replace the building with student flats. 

By Isla Glen

The former West End Bar in Stirling city centre has been demolished.

The Lower Bridge Street eyesore was razed by contractors on Wednesday (April 16).

Plans to replace the building with student flats are currently being considered by Stirling Council.

The former pub, which most recently traded as Jackie’s Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, has been boarded up for several years.

An application requesting to knock the eyesore building down was submitted by PCM Property Investment in July 2024.

The demolition was then approved by Stirling Council in January.

Local resident Anna Yanenko captured footage of the demolition.

The site was fenced off during the demolition. Image:  Jonathan Boomer

If the plan for student flats on the site is approved, a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms will be constructed.

There would also be a common room on the third floor, as well as bike storage, laundry and waste facilities in the basement.

It would sit beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student flats, part of the Union Street development.

The application states that it was not “financially viable” to refurbish the building in its current state.

Onlookers watched as the eyesore was brought down. Image:  Jonathan Boomer
What was once The West End Bar is now rubble. Image:  Jonathan Boomer

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were also found during a condition report on the eyesore.

The property, which also contained a living space, had been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

By 2022, the building was being auctioned, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

The former Irish bar was taken down on Wednesday. Image: Anna Yanenko

It was still up for sale in January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

