Charities may lose thousands of pounds after sponsors pull out of Blairgowrie half marathon

Local charities may lose thousands of pounds after major sponsors pulled out of the Blairgowrie half marathon.

Peter Ritchie has organised the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k race since 2017.

He has decided to step down this year and have a “clean sheet” after several big sponsors pulled out.

The popular local race takes place every year in early June.

It has raised £26,500 for charity in six years and attracts around 200 runners annually.

Sponsors needed for ‘survival’ of Blairgowrie race

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust is now tasked with finding a small group of volunteers to organise this year’s event.

New sponsors are required for “the survival of the race”.

Strathmore Water supported the event for several years, supplying thousands of bottles of water to runners.

Owner AG Barr announced in March it would be discontinuing the Strathmore brand and closing its Forfar branch.

Springfield Properties endorsed the race for six years but will be leaving the area after completing work on houses.

Springfield managing director Andy Curran said: “We have proudly supported the Rattray Blair Half Marathon since it was founded in 2017.

“As we have nearly completed our Kinloch Gardens development in the area, we are giving another local company the opportunity to sponsor the event.”

Peter has dedicated eight years of his life to organising the Blairgowrie Half Marathon as a volunteer.

He explained his decision to step down to The Courier: “It’s getting more and more difficult to get things, and with Springfield and Strathmore pulling out, it’s been challenging to get backing.

“I spent £4,100 before the race even started last year on t-shirts, timing, insurance, prizes, and medals.

“I also took in £4,100 which goes out to charities, so it does even out.

“Generally, local businesses are great at donating things for the event, although there are a few big companies in the area who refused when I asked.

“The race relies on the sponsors to continue.”

New organiser needed for Rattray Blair half marathon

The Rattray Blair Half Marathon has a license to continue for another seven years and the 10k race has a further nine years.

A new organiser is now sought to take over from Peter.

Lesley McDonald from the Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust said: “This is a well-enjoyed race and we’re now going to find a new organiser who comes from the running world.

“We’ll try and find a small group and then support them to facilitate it.”

Locals have expressed concern at the possibility of losing the race.

Alison Everett said: “I ran the half marathon last year with two friends and we were planning on running the 10k race this year.

“We were so disappointed to hear it might not be going ahead as it was such a beautiful route showcasing how beautiful the area is.”

The event is a key fundraiser for several local charities, including Mantalk and Women’s Aid.

Elsewhere in the area, the A926 is set to close again for roadworks after reopening in March.