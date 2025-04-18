Charities may lose thousands of pounds after sponsors pull out of Blairgowrie half marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities may lose thousands of pounds after sponsors pull out of Blairgowrie half marathon

A small group of volunteers is urgently needed to organise this year's event.

By Lucy Scarlett
Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust members and race organiser.
Peter Ritchie (centre) and Lesley McDonald and Steve Johnson from the Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Local charities may lose thousands of pounds after major sponsors pulled out of the Blairgowrie half marathon.

Peter Ritchie has organised the Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10k race since 2017.

He has decided to step down this year and have a “clean sheet” after several big sponsors pulled out.

The popular local race takes place every year in early June.

It has raised £26,500 for charity in six years and attracts around 200 runners annually.

Sponsors needed for ‘survival’ of Blairgowrie race

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust is now tasked with finding a small group of volunteers to organise this year’s event.

New sponsors are required for “the survival of the race”.

Strathmore Water supported the event for several years, supplying thousands of bottles of water to runners.

Owner AG Barr announced in March it would be discontinuing the Strathmore brand and closing its Forfar branch.

Springfield Properties endorsed the race for six years but will be leaving the area after completing work on houses.

Last year's Rattray Blair Half Marathon.
Last year’s Rattray Blair Half Marathon. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Springfield managing director Andy Curran said: “We have proudly supported the Rattray Blair Half Marathon since it was founded in 2017.

“As we have nearly completed our Kinloch Gardens development in the area, we are giving another local company the opportunity to sponsor the event.”

Peter has dedicated eight years of his life to organising the Blairgowrie Half Marathon as a volunteer.

He explained his decision to step down to The Courier: “It’s getting more and more difficult to get things, and with Springfield and Strathmore pulling out, it’s been challenging to get backing.

Springfield has sponsored the last six years.
Springfield has sponsored the race for the past six years. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“I spent £4,100 before the race even started last year on t-shirts, timing, insurance, prizes, and medals.

“I also took in £4,100 which goes out to charities, so it does even out.

“Generally, local businesses are great at donating things for the event, although there are a few big companies in the area who refused when I asked.

“The race relies on the sponsors to continue.”

New organiser needed for Rattray Blair half marathon

The Rattray Blair Half Marathon has a license to continue for another seven years and the 10k race has a further nine years.

A new organiser is now sought to take over from Peter.

Lesley McDonald from the Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust said: “This is a well-enjoyed race and we’re now going to find a new organiser who comes from the running world.

Map of the route.
The Rattray Blair Half Marathon is considered one of the most challenging races in the region. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“We’ll try and find a small group and then support them to facilitate it.”

Locals have expressed concern at the possibility of losing the race.

Alison Everett said: “I ran the half marathon last year with two friends and we were planning on running the 10k race this year.

“We were so disappointed to hear it might not be going ahead as it was such a beautiful route showcasing how beautiful the area is.”

The event is a key fundraiser for several local charities, including Mantalk and Women’s Aid.

Elsewhere in the area, the A926 is set to close again for roadworks after reopening in March.

