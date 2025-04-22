Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid

Arbikie has won permission for four new mirrored pods for visitors to the distillery.

There are already four of the holiday pods sited at the distillery and visitor centre near Inverkeilor.

Those enjoy views over Lunan Bay and have proved extremely popular.

A council report said: “The supporting information indicates that these have been complete for around one year, with a very high occupancy rate of 85%.”

The new pods will be located beside the existing units and have individual saunas.

There were no objections to the Arbikie application, which was approved under delegated powers.

Officials added: “The proposal would provide opportunities for more visitors to experience and enjoy the countryside in Angus.”

Newtyle house plan for old railway site

Kinpurnie Estate has submitted a plan for a house on land once connected with the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

The open ground sits between Knox Close and Milton Cottage at the end of Commercial Street.

It is opposite the old railway sheds which sat at the end of the line from Dundee.

Those buildings have since undergone residential redevelopment.

A line of trees which were identified as an overshadowing concern in a previous planning application for the Knox Close site have since been removed.

The site totals 443 sq m.

The new proposal is for a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half storey house with private driveway and garden ground of around 180 sq m.

New house on site of old farm shed near Coupar Angus

Meanwhile, Kinpurnie Estate is also seeking to renew permission for a house on the site of a disused farm shed near Coupar Angus.

In 2021, approval was granted for the demolition of the 1970s hay barn at East Keillor.

It sits west of Newtyle near the Angus Council border with Perth and Kinross.

However, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the development was never started and permission has now lapsed.

There were no objections to the original application.

The design is for a four-bedroomed, single storey house of 148 sq m.

A decision will be made in due course.

New bid for Carnoustie garden caravan

A Carnoustie resident who was ordered to remove an Airbnb caravan from beside the east coast rail line wants to bring it back.

In March, Tony Lindsay lost a lengthy battle to keep the static caravan in his Ireland Street garden.

He previously used it as a holiday let.

It was removed after the Scottish Government upheld an Angus Council enforcement order.

Mr Lindsay has now lodged a fresh proposal to return the caravan to the site.

It has been stripped of kitchen and bedroom amenities.

His planning agents say: “The spaces are not functionable for independent living.

“This is because the owner proposes the siting of the former caravan as an ancillary building for office or storage, or as a snug for the family’s enjoyment.”

The application will be considered in due course.

Carnoustie shop set for salon makeover

A Carnoustie beauty salon plan has been approved.

The proposal will see a new door and external cladding at Katie’s lash and beauty therapies studio.

It is at Station Road, on the corner of Church Street.

Inside the studio there will be a main beauty area, treatment room, lash beds and an accessible WC.

There were no objections to the changes and permission was granted under delegated powers.

Planners said: “The unit has been empty for some time, and the renovation and reuse of it will bring a welcome improvement in vitality and vibrance of the street scene.”

