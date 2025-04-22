Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes the go-ahead for a town centre beauty salon in Carnoustie and a bid to return a controversial static caravan to a town garden.

By Graham Brown
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie

Arbikie has won permission for four new mirrored pods for visitors to the distillery.

There are already four of the holiday pods sited at the distillery and visitor centre near Inverkeilor.

Those enjoy views over Lunan Bay and have proved extremely popular.

A council report said: “The supporting information indicates that these have been complete for around one year, with a very high occupancy rate of 85%.”

Arbikie Distillery makes the most of its sea views. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

The new pods will be located beside the existing units and have individual saunas.

There were no objections to the Arbikie application, which was approved under delegated powers.

Officials added: “The proposal would provide opportunities for more visitors to experience and enjoy the countryside in Angus.”

Newtyle house plan for old railway site

Kinpurnie Estate has submitted a plan for a house on land once connected with the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

The open ground sits between Knox Close and Milton Cottage at the end of Commercial Street.

It is opposite the old railway sheds which sat at the end of the line from Dundee.

Newtyle house site
The vacant site beside Knox Close in Newtyle. Image: Maria Francke Planning

Those buildings have since undergone residential redevelopment.

A line of trees which were identified as an overshadowing concern in a previous planning application for the Knox Close site have since been removed.

The site totals 443 sq m.

The new proposal is for a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half storey house with private driveway and garden ground of around 180 sq m.

New house on site of old farm shed near Coupar Angus

Meanwhile, Kinpurnie Estate is also seeking to renew permission for a house on the site of a disused farm shed near Coupar Angus.

In 2021, approval was granted for the demolition of the 1970s hay barn at East Keillor.

It sits west of Newtyle near the Angus Council border with Perth and Kinross.

East Keillor farm shed house appliction
The old hay barn sits at the roadside west of Newtyle. Image: Maria Francke Planning

However, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the development was never started and permission has now lapsed.

There were no objections to the original application.

The design is for a four-bedroomed, single storey house of 148 sq m.

A decision will be made in due course.

New bid for Carnoustie garden caravan

A Carnoustie resident who was ordered to remove an Airbnb caravan from beside the east coast rail line wants to bring it back.

In March, Tony Lindsay lost a lengthy battle to keep the static caravan in his Ireland Street garden.

He previously used it as a holiday let.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan
The static caravan beside the rail line in Carnoustie was removed after a Scottish Government ruling. Image: Supplied

It was removed after the Scottish Government upheld an Angus Council enforcement order.

Mr Lindsay has now lodged a fresh proposal to return the caravan to the site.

It has been stripped of kitchen and bedroom amenities.

His planning agents say: “The spaces are not functionable for independent living.

“This is because the owner proposes the siting of the former caravan as an ancillary building for office or storage, or as a snug for the family’s enjoyment.”

The application will be considered in due course.

Carnoustie shop set for salon makeover

A Carnoustie beauty salon plan has been approved.

The proposal will see a new door and external cladding at Katie’s lash and beauty therapies studio.

It is at Station Road, on the corner of Church Street.

Inside the studio there will be a main beauty area, treatment room, lash beds and an accessible WC.

There were no objections to the changes and permission was granted under delegated powers.

Planners said: “The unit has been empty for some time, and the renovation and reuse of it will bring a welcome improvement in vitality and vibrance of the street scene.”

Arbikie mirror pods

Newtyle House

East Keillor farm shed demolition

Carnoustie garden caravan

Carnoustie beauty parlour

More from News

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after the SNP group was toppled. Image: Supplied
Angus Council SNP administration toppled in no confidence motion
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Kinross Parish Church.
'Discrimination' as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews
Theo Bernard was helped by his grandfather Pierre Bernard to see the blossom up close in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…

Conversation