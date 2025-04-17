Housing and holiday lodge plans for notorious Fife quarry set for approval

Plans for a multi-million-pound housing development at a notorious Fife quarry have been recommended for approval

DDR (UK) Ltd wants to build 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died there since 2014.

And the developer argues filling in the water-filled void and changing its use will improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

They say the proposal will generate more than £40m for the Fife economy during and after construction.

However, 113 people have lodged objections saying the site is a well-used recreation area which should not be developed.

A similar application was rejected by councillors in 2022 and a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government failed.

But Fife Council planning officer Natasha Cockburn is recommending approval of the fresh bid on Wednesday.

Prestonhill Quarry plan offers ‘community benefits’

As well as housing and holiday homes, the application includes public recreation areas.

Picnic spots, a playground, viewpoint and fountain are all planned.

And a pier for leisure boats will be created if the proposal is accepted.

In addition, the Beamer Rock Lighthouse, removed during construction of the Queensferry Crossing, will be rescued from storage and given a new home.

An economic assessment estimates the development would bring in an extra £500,000 a year in council tax.

More than 100 jobs would be created during construction.

And a direct pedestrian water link would be created between west Fife and South Queensferry.

Ms Cockburn says demands on police, fire and ambulance services would also reduce thanks to a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

She adds: “This proposal would provide community benefits, including a development proposal which enables the removal of potential dangers associated with the derelict quarry.”

Concerns over fresh planning bid

However, objectors raise a number of concerns about the Prestonhill Quarry plan.

They say it would mean the loss of an informal recreation space.

It is well-used by divers and as a training venue by the fire service.

And because the development site is outside Inverkeithing, it would mean building in the countryside.

The impact on the historic town’s conservation area has also been raised.

And there are concerns it could affect views from the Forth Bridge, which is a World Heritage site.

Road safety fears have also been raised.

And many say it is unfair the plans were lodged just before Christmas, giving them little chance to digest them.