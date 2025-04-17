Housing and holiday lodge plans for notorious Fife quarry set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing and holiday lodge plans for notorious Fife quarry set for approval

Planning officers are recommending approval of a multi-million-pound development at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing, where three people died between 2014 and 2017.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor David Barratt at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.

Plans for a multi-million-pound housing development at a notorious Fife quarry have been recommended for approval

DDR (UK) Ltd wants to build 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died there since 2014.

Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing has witnessed several tragedies and anti-social behaviour. Image: DC Thomson.

And the developer argues filling in the water-filled void and changing its use will improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

They say the proposal will generate more than £40m for the Fife economy during and after construction.

However, 113 people have lodged objections saying the site is a well-used recreation area which should not be developed.

A similar application was rejected by councillors in 2022 and a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government failed.

But Fife Council planning officer Natasha Cockburn is recommending approval of the fresh bid on Wednesday.

Prestonhill Quarry plan offers ‘community benefits’

As well as housing and holiday homes, the application includes public recreation areas.

Picnic spots, a playground, viewpoint and fountain are all planned.

And a pier for leisure boats will be created if the proposal is accepted.

In addition, the Beamer Rock Lighthouse, removed during construction of the Queensferry Crossing, will be rescued from storage and given a new home.

The Beamer Rock lighthouse, removed in 2011, is included in the redevelopment plans. Image: DC Thomson.

An economic assessment estimates the development would bring in an extra £500,000 a year in council tax.

More than 100 jobs would be created during construction.

And a direct pedestrian water link would be created between west Fife and South Queensferry.

A new plan for Prestonhill Quarry will be considered next week. Image: Sinclair Watt Architects.

Ms Cockburn says demands on police, fire and ambulance services would also reduce thanks to a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

She adds: “This proposal would provide community benefits, including a development proposal which enables the removal of potential dangers associated with the derelict quarry.”

Concerns over fresh planning bid

However, objectors raise a number of concerns about the Prestonhill Quarry plan.

They say it would mean the loss of an informal recreation space.

It is well-used by divers and as a training venue by the fire service.

And because the development site is outside Inverkeithing, it would mean building in the countryside.

The impact on the historic town’s conservation area has also been raised.

And there are concerns it could affect views from the Forth Bridge, which is a World Heritage site.

Road safety fears have also been raised.

And many say it is unfair the plans were lodged just before Christmas, giving them little chance to digest them.

Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
Inverkeithing SNP councillor David Barratt has previously raised concerns over the plans. Image: David Wardle.
