Fundraiser launched for ex-Dundee and Perth radio DJ who suffered brain bleed

A fundraiser has been launched for a former Dundee radio DJ who suffered a bleed on the brain.

Lynne Hoggan, 41, is recovering in hospital after having two aneurysms.

The mum-of-two – who previously worked for Dundee and Perth radio stations Wave FM and Pure Radio, and now broadcasts on Tay FM – is said to be “receiving the best care possible”.

However, her family, including sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan, are now asking for donations to help support Lynne and her children while she is unable to work.

Rachel said: “Lynne is receiving the best care possible and starting her long journey to recovery.

Lynne Hoggan ‘getting stronger every day’ after brain aneurysms

“She has two young boys to care for, and being ill will impact the family financially.

“We know she has brought a lot of joy to listeners over the years and hope they will want to support Lynne in a time of real need.

“She is very thankful for all the support online and messages and she is getting stronger every day.

“I know she is counting the days until she can return to the radio.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated via JustGiving.

News of Lynne’s illness was announced on her social media pages by her family on Monday.

Lynne, originally from Falkirk – who is also a former Evening Telegraph columnist – has worked for several radio stations since starting her career in Dundee in 1999.