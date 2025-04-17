Fundraiser launched for ex-Dundee and Perth radio DJ who suffered brain bleed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched for ex-Dundee and Perth radio DJ who suffered brain bleed

Former Wave FM star Lynne Hoggan is recovering in hospital after having two aneurysms.

By Alex Paterson
Former Wave FM presenter Lynne Hoggan. Image: Lynne Hoggan
A fundraiser has been launched for a former Dundee radio DJ who suffered a bleed on the brain.

Lynne Hoggan, 41, is recovering in hospital after having two aneurysms.

The mum-of-two – who previously worked for Dundee and Perth radio stations Wave FM and Pure Radio, and now broadcasts on Tay FM – is said to be “receiving the best care possible”.

However, her family, including sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan, are now asking for donations to help support Lynne and her children while she is unable to work.

Rachel said: “Lynne is receiving the best care possible and starting her long journey to recovery.

Lynne Hoggan ‘getting stronger every day’ after brain aneurysms

“She has two young boys to care for, and being ill will impact the family financially.

“We know she has brought a lot of joy to listeners over the years and hope they will want to support Lynne in a time of real need.

“She is very thankful for all the support online and messages and she is getting stronger every day.

“I know she is counting the days until she can return to the radio.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated via JustGiving.

News of Lynne’s illness was announced on her social media pages by her family on Monday.

Lynne, originally from Falkirk – who is also a former Evening Telegraph columnist – has worked for several radio stations since starting her career in Dundee in 1999.

