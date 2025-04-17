Best photos of Stirling rugby star Siobhan Cattigan memorial football tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos of Stirling rugby star Siobhan Cattigan memorial football tournament

Siobhan's Legacy of Love tournament was held for the third year in a row at the University of Stirling.

Several Scottish university football teams took part in the tournament. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Several Scottish university football teams took part in the tournament. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Dozens of students took part in a football tournament in memory of Stirling rugby player Siobhan Cattigan this week.

Siobhan’s Legacy of Love tournament was held for the third year in a row, on Wednesday (April 16) at Stirling University.

The Stirling County and Scotland rugby player from Callander tragically died in November 2021, aged 26.

Organised by Stirling University’s Women’s Football Club, all proceeds went to Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

And home team Stirling blacks lifted the trophy after a spirited day of sport.

Neil and Morven Cattigan, Siobhan’s parents, said: “Today marked another highly successful tournament for Siobhan’s Legacy of Love.

“The joy, camaraderie, fun, and laughter echoing around the pitches, despite the weather, was truly heart-warming to watch.

Siobhan’s parents pictured with the women playing in the charity tournament. Image: Jonathan Boomer

“We are immensely proud of every multi-talented player and team who participated, raising funds for Siobhan’s charity and honouring the memory of a beautiful soul taken far too soon.

“Siobhan was a passionate ambassador for women in sport and would have cherished this event.

“The unwavering support of Stirling University Women’s Football teams for Siobhan’s charity and their commitment to raising awareness in concussion and brain health in her memory has been absolutely incredible and we can’t thank them enough.”

Photographer Jonathan Boomer captured the best moments from the day.

The tournament took place on Stirling University campus. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Furry friends were also supporting Siobhan’s Legacy of Love. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Players enjoyed the matches. Image: Jonathan Boomer
More than £25,000 has been raised for Siobhan’s Legacy since 2021. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Passionate celebrations took place on the pitch. Image: Jonathan Boomer
There was a fantastic turnout both on and off the field. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Despite heavy rain, teams played on in honour of Siobhan. Image: Jonathan Boomer
This was the third time Siobhan’s Legacy of Love Tournament has taken place. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Siobhan’s parents said it was ‘heart-warming’ to see the players having fun. Image: Jonathan Boomer
A trophy was given to the winning team, Stirling blacks. Image: Jonathan Boomer
All proceeds from the event went to Glasgow Children’s Hospital. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Teams from Stirling, Edinburgh Napier, Aberdeen and Queen Margaret universities took part. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Spectators watched from the side-lines. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Donations to Siobhan’s Legacy of Love are still being welcomed. Image: Jonathan Boomer

Conversation