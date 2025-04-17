Best photos of Stirling rugby star Siobhan Cattigan memorial football tournament

Dozens of students took part in a football tournament in memory of Stirling rugby player Siobhan Cattigan this week.

Siobhan’s Legacy of Love tournament was held for the third year in a row, on Wednesday (April 16) at Stirling University.

The Stirling County and Scotland rugby player from Callander tragically died in November 2021, aged 26.

Organised by Stirling University’s Women’s Football Club, all proceeds went to Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

And home team Stirling blacks lifted the trophy after a spirited day of sport.

Neil and Morven Cattigan, Siobhan’s parents, said: “Today marked another highly successful tournament for Siobhan’s Legacy of Love.

“The joy, camaraderie, fun, and laughter echoing around the pitches, despite the weather, was truly heart-warming to watch.

“We are immensely proud of every multi-talented player and team who participated, raising funds for Siobhan’s charity and honouring the memory of a beautiful soul taken far too soon.

“Siobhan was a passionate ambassador for women in sport and would have cherished this event.

“The unwavering support of Stirling University Women’s Football teams for Siobhan’s charity and their commitment to raising awareness in concussion and brain health in her memory has been absolutely incredible and we can’t thank them enough.”

Photographer Jonathan Boomer captured the best moments from the day.

