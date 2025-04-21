EXCLUSIVE: Council’s Perth boutique hotel developer had £67m debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Council’s Perth boutique hotel developer had £67m debts

Henley Homes was touted as a high calibre investor when the council chose it to develop its former offices at 1-5 High Street, Perth. What went wrong?

1-5 High Street exterior, a traditional three storey building with turrets close to River Tay
The former council base at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith
By Morag Lindsay

A hotel developer, chosen by Perth and Kinross Council to buy its former offices for £1, collapsed with debts of more than £67 million.

The council named Henley Homes its preferred bidder to convert the empty building at 1-5 High Street into a luxury hotel five years ago.

But the London firm is now in liquidation.

And The Courier can reveal its debts amounted to an eye-watering £67m.

The sum included £36m linked to the crash of its construction wing, £9m for cladding remedial works and a court-ordered pay-out of £2.38m to a former director following his “acrimonious departure from the company”.

1-5 High Street exterior, showing turrets and tall windows
The former council building, 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A different firm, Lock Terrace Ltd, has now submitted a planning application to convert 1-5 High Street.

It is fronted by two of Henley Homes’ former officers.

Until now it had been reported that the venue – to be known as The Capital – would operate as part of the Rogue City Hotel Group, another Henley company.

But on Wednesday we revealed Rogue City Hotel Group is also being wound up.

And another of its properties, the five-star Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch, is now in administration.

Henley Homes in line for £1.6m heritage funding for Perth project

Henley Homes’ financial woes are laid bare in a report by the official liquidator at Companies House.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch, a large, traditional stone-built two storey building
Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham + Sibbald

It reveals the company went into administration in 2023.

The Dunalastair Hotel Suites is listed as one of its main assets.

The Highland Perthshire landmark went on the market for £3.25m last year, but failed to sell.

Henley Homes also owed HMRC more than £350,000, and former staff more than £294,000 in redundancy payments.

Unsecured creditors have been told they can expect a little over 5p for every £1 they’re owed.

Perth and Kinross councillors voted to offload 1-5 High Street in October 2020.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Questions were asked over Perth and Kinross Council’s deal with Henley Homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The authority came under fire for the decision to sell the B-listed landmark to Henley Homes for £1, while renting office space at Pullar House.

It is also supposed to be footing the bill for £1.9m in heritage funding.

At the time it was said the £7m project would create around 200 jobs and pump £1.12m into the local economy each year.

Council quizzed on collapse of Henley Homes deal

David Littlejohn, the council’s then head of planning and development, declared the Henley Homes deal a coup for Perth.

David Littlejohn standing on rooftop with city skyline behind
David Littlejohn praised the calibre of Henley Homes. Image: DC Thomson

Speaking in 2020, he said: “Private property developers have been very reluctant to invest in many places in Scotland outwith Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“As such, it is encouraging that Perth has attracted an investor of the calibre of the preferred bidder.”

Last September, the council confirmed it had granted a development lease to Rogue City Hotels, as part of the Henley group, in 2022.

The deal means the £1 sale would go through after work is completed.

Perth and Kinross Council says it has been kept informed of the upheaval at Henley Homes.

Earlier this week it told The Courier: “Our planning and placemaking committee is expected to determine the planning application submitted by Lock Terrace later this year.”

