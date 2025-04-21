Care round-up: ‘Dishonest’ Dundee worker sanctioned and Dunfermline nursery’s ratings drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: ‘Dishonest’ Dundee worker sanctioned and Dunfermline nursery’s ratings drop

We take a look at the latest reports for care workers, homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Busy Bees @ Halbeath in Dunfermline features in this week's care round-up. Image: Busy Bees/DC Thomson
A Dundee care worker has been sanctioned and a Dunfermline nursery’s inspection grades have dropped in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Kelly Niven – My Homecare, Dundee

A Dundee social care worker has been issued with a year’s warning after she acted “dishonestly” following an incident with someone in her care.

The SSSC found Kelly Niven had recorded false information after a person in her care fell from a hoist she was operating.

The watchdog said Niven had given false accounts of the incident in June 2023.

It found Niven’s actions were a “breach of the trust and confidence placed in you by the supported person, their family and your employer”.

However, the SSSC did find Niven had co-operated with the probe, that she had an unblemished record for the previous three years, and she had positive references about her work.

Among the conditions imposed are that Niven will have to undergo training and submit a reflective account to the SSSC.

Busy Bees @ Halbeath, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

  • Care and support – 5
  • Environment – 5
  • Staffing – N/A
  • Management and leadership – N/A

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staffing – 4

Inspection date

  • March 5

Busy Bees @ Halbeath was previously one of Dunfermline’s top-rated nurseries with scores of five for care and support, and the environment.

However, the corresponding ratings have dropped to four following the most recent visit.

The nursery has also received a score of four for its staff team and three – “adequate” – for its leadership.

Inspectors said the nursery’s strengths “only just outweighed” its weaknesses.

Officials found children had limited opportunities to be involved in improving the service.

They recommended that the staff consider actively seeking the children’s views and allow them to influence change.

It was also noted that ineffective self-evaluation meant staff were not supported to reflect on practice and identify strengths or areas for improvement.

But the report also said children “had fun and enjoyed a variety of play and learning experiences” and praised staff’s communication for creating a “positive ethos” for youngsters.

Northlands Care Home, Blairgowrie

Northlands Care Home, Blairgowrie. Image: Northlands Care

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staffing – N/A
  • Setting – N/A
  • Care and support planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – N/A
  • Staffing – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Care and support planning – N/A

Inspection date

  • April 9

Inspectors were impressed with how well staff knew residents and said they had developed positive, established relationships with them.

Family members said they also felt welcomed and were made to feel at home when they visited.

People living in Northlands were similarly complimentary about the care and support they received.

One said: “I’m very well looked after here and treated as a person, not a patient.”

Another said: “You couldn’t ask for better care or staff. They are so kind, caring and compassionate but also full of fun.”

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate and SSSC are listed below (clicking on the Care Inspectorate reports will download a PDF):

You can find previous care round-ups on the Care Inspectorate section of our website.

Conversation