Care round-up: ‘Dishonest’ Dundee worker sanctioned and Dunfermline nursery’s ratings drop

A Dundee care worker has been sanctioned and a Dunfermline nursery’s inspection grades have dropped in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Kelly Niven – My Homecare, Dundee

A Dundee social care worker has been issued with a year’s warning after she acted “dishonestly” following an incident with someone in her care.

The SSSC found Kelly Niven had recorded false information after a person in her care fell from a hoist she was operating.

The watchdog said Niven had given false accounts of the incident in June 2023.

It found Niven’s actions were a “breach of the trust and confidence placed in you by the supported person, their family and your employer”.

However, the SSSC did find Niven had co-operated with the probe, that she had an unblemished record for the previous three years, and she had positive references about her work.

Among the conditions imposed are that Niven will have to undergo training and submit a reflective account to the SSSC.

Busy Bees @ Halbeath, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Care and support – 5

Environment – 5

Staffing – N/A

Management and leadership – N/A

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staffing – 4

Inspection date

March 5

Busy Bees @ Halbeath was previously one of Dunfermline’s top-rated nurseries with scores of five for care and support, and the environment.

However, the corresponding ratings have dropped to four following the most recent visit.

The nursery has also received a score of four for its staff team and three – “adequate” – for its leadership.

Inspectors said the nursery’s strengths “only just outweighed” its weaknesses.

Officials found children had limited opportunities to be involved in improving the service.

They recommended that the staff consider actively seeking the children’s views and allow them to influence change.

It was also noted that ineffective self-evaluation meant staff were not supported to reflect on practice and identify strengths or areas for improvement.

But the report also said children “had fun and enjoyed a variety of play and learning experiences” and praised staff’s communication for creating a “positive ethos” for youngsters.

Northlands Care Home, Blairgowrie

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staffing – N/A

Setting – N/A

Care and support planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – N/A

Staffing – 5

Setting – 5

Care and support planning – N/A

Inspection date

April 9

Inspectors were impressed with how well staff knew residents and said they had developed positive, established relationships with them.

Family members said they also felt welcomed and were made to feel at home when they visited.

People living in Northlands were similarly complimentary about the care and support they received.

One said: “I’m very well looked after here and treated as a person, not a patient.”

Another said: “You couldn’t ask for better care or staff. They are so kind, caring and compassionate but also full of fun.”

