Woman fined after using Aberfoyle disabled bay calls for parent and child spaces

Lisa Stirling says she used a disabled parking space to keep the children in her care safe.

By Alex Watson
Riverside car park in Aberfoyle where the PCN was issued. Image: Google Street View
Riverside car park in Aberfoyle where the PCN was issued. Image: Google Street View

A woman fined for parking in a disabled bay while visiting Aberfoyle has criticised Stirling Council for not providing adequate facilities for families.

Lisa Stirling was taking care of her niece and nephew, both toddlers, when she parked at Riverside car park in Aberfoyle last month while on a day out.

The 42-year-old from Dumbarton says she felt forced to park in a space reserved for disabled people in order to keep the children in her care safe.

Stirling Council claims it cannot withdraw the parking charge because “it was issued appropriately”.

The local authority also says it has no plans to install parent and child parking at Riverside car park.

‘I thought it was the safest option’

Ms Stirling told The Courier: “I didn’t realise there was no parent and child parking, so I thought the safest option was just to park in the disabled bay.”

She added: “I tried to pick one that was furthest away from everything so it wouldn’t an inconvenience to anybody that really, really needed it.

“And they were all empty at the time, anyway.”

Ms Stirling received a penalty charge notice (PCN) from Stirling Council, asking her to pay a £50 fine.

Lisa Stirling received a £50 parking fine that has now increased to £80. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

She argues that the ‘baby on board’ sign on the back of her car and presence of other equipment needed for young children, such as car seats, would have made it obvious to parking wardens that she was transporting toddlers.

The unpaid PCN fine has now increased to £80.

Ms Stirling has appealed the charge and also raised a complaint about the situation with Stirling Council, highlighting the lack of parent and child parking spaces in Riverside car park.

Council says it won’t withdraw parking ticket or improve car park

Responding by email, a Stirling Council complaints and enquiries advisor told her: “The service has advised that they would be unable to withdraw the PCN as it was issued appropriately based on the restrictions that are in place and you have already started the appeal via the correct appeals route.

“You will be able to appeal it further if required via the process.”

The council representative said disabled parking spaces can legally only be used by blue badge holders, and “unauthorised drivers using these spaces may face fines”.

The email response continued: “Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate the installation of parent and child spaces at this time however they would not be subject to the same enforcement conditions as disabled bays.”

Ms Stirling is frustrated by the council’s response.

She told The Courier: “Anybody else that’s maybe in that situation during the summer when we start getting nice weather and they’ve got a similar idea – are they going to get a ticket as well?”

Ms Stirling says she felt it was best to park in a disabled bay in order to get the children in her care in and out of the car safely. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Parking charge notices (PCNs) are issued in specific circumstances by enforcement officers.

“Motorists are entitled to appeal where they feel a ticket has been incorrectly issued and all these cases are considered before a decision is made on the appeal.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment on an individual case that has gone through this process.”

Conversation