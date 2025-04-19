Who are kingmakers in coup to seize Angus Council control from SNP?

Angus Council sits on the brink of yet another twist in its turbulent recent history.

On Tuesday, a special meeting of all 28 councillors will debate an attempt to overthrow the current SNP administration.

The afternoon showdown has been called after a motion of no confidence was lodged in leader Bill Duff and his minority ruling group.

Montrose member Mr Duff is the second administration leader since the SNP wrested back control of Angus in 2022.

Monifieth and Sidlaw colleague Beth Whiteside lasted around two years as the first female leader of the council before unexpectedly stepping down last year.

Unrest within the SNP ranks has been rife.

And just days after his official resignation as deputy administration leader, Kirriemuir and Dean member George Meechan has emerged as a newly-formed coalition’s choice as leader-elect.

He exited the ruling group with an excoriating assessment of the “complexities” of working within the current administration.

Independents hold key in no confidence vote

But what is the numbers game at play on Tuesday?

And who could be the difference in success or failure for the plot to push the SNP out of power?

The present administration comprises 11 SNP councillors and Carnoustie Independent David Cheape.

Already, the rebels have gone to work and named 13 members who would form a new Independent/Conservative/Labour coalition.

That is a 13-12 majority and – on the face of it – sufficient to seize control of the Forfar chamber.

So it may all hinge on three remaining Independents.

And each of those figures has already been a key player in the twists and turns that have brought the council to its latest political crossroads.

They are:

Brian Boyd

Ebullient businessman Brian Boyd has been here before.

In 2022, his support, and that of fellow Carnoustie Independent David Cheape, unlocked council control for the SNP.

His reward was the Provost’s gold chain as he was installed as the area’s civic figurehead.

But it ended in ignominy when he went “over the score” in a town hall rant at another councillor and stepped down from the coveted role.

Lois Speed

It was Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Lois Speed who was on the receiving end of Mr Boyd’s outburst last summer.

An equalities champion, she recently rejected a 20% pay hike for councillors as part of a national review.

Ms Speed was part of the last coalition administration, but left it amidst claims of an “unhealthy culture” at the top.

Serena Cowdy

Serena Cowdy also represents Arbroath West and Letham.

Like former colleague Mr Meechan, she formed part of the 2022 SNP administration after being elected to the council at her first attempt.

However, in September last year, Ms Cowdy – wife of Dundee MSP Stewart Hosie – left the SNP.

Ms Cowdy said: “I believe the party and I are now in different places on too many issues.”