Who are kingmakers in coup to seize Angus Council control from SNP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Who are kingmakers in coup to seize Angus Council control from SNP?

A special meeting of Angus Council has been called on Tuesday to debate a motion of no confidence in the current administration.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council sits on the brink of yet another twist in its turbulent recent history.

On Tuesday, a special meeting of all 28 councillors will debate an attempt to overthrow the current SNP administration.

The afternoon showdown has been called after a motion of no confidence was lodged in leader Bill Duff and his minority ruling group.

Montrose member Mr Duff is the second administration leader since the SNP wrested back control of Angus in 2022.

Monifieth and Sidlaw colleague Beth Whiteside lasted around two years as the first female leader of the council before unexpectedly stepping down last year.

Unrest within the SNP ranks has been rife.

And just days after his official resignation as deputy administration leader, Kirriemuir and Dean member George Meechan has emerged as a newly-formed coalition’s choice as leader-elect.

He exited the ruling group with an excoriating assessment of the “complexities” of working within the current administration.

Independents hold key in no confidence vote

But what is the numbers game at play on Tuesday?

And who could be the difference in success or failure for the plot to push the SNP out of power?

The present administration comprises 11 SNP councillors and Carnoustie Independent David Cheape.

Already, the rebels have gone to work and named 13 members who would form a new Independent/Conservative/Labour coalition.

That is a 13-12 majority and – on the face of it – sufficient to seize control of the Forfar chamber.

So it may all hinge on three remaining Independents.

And each of those figures has already been a key player in the twists and turns that have brought the council to its latest political crossroads.

They are:

Brian Boyd

Ebullient businessman Brian Boyd has been here before.

In 2022, his support, and that of fellow Carnoustie Independent David Cheape, unlocked council control for the SNP.

Angus provost row
Brian Boyd was installed as provost in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

His reward was the Provost’s gold chain as he was installed as the area’s civic figurehead.

But it ended in ignominy when he went “over the score” in a town hall rant at another councillor and stepped down from the coveted role.

Lois Speed

It was Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Lois Speed who was on the receiving end of Mr Boyd’s outburst last summer.

An equalities champion, she recently rejected a 20% pay hike for councillors as part of a national review.

Ms Speed was part of the last coalition administration, but left it amidst claims of an “unhealthy culture” at the top.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Serena Cowdy

Serena Cowdy also represents Arbroath West and Letham.

Like former colleague Mr Meechan, she formed part of the 2022 SNP administration after being elected to the council at her first attempt.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy.
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.

However, in September last year, Ms Cowdy – wife of Dundee MSP Stewart Hosie – left the SNP.

Ms Cowdy said: “I believe the party and I are now in different places on too many issues.”

More from News

A seating area at new Kirkcaldy premises The Venue, which was formerly Society.
First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue
Crowds seated on grass watching stage at Solas Festival, Errol
Perthshire music festival Solas in £20k fundraiser to save 'Scotland's wee Woodstock'
Danni Menzies
Danni Menzies: 11 interesting facts about Perthshire TV presenter
Wind turbine on Scottish hillside.
Perth seminar to focus on 'uncertain' future for farm wind turbines
Flixbus is among the long-distance coach operators running services in the region. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after…
The Hollybank in St Ninians could become a vets. Image: Google Street View
Permission granted to turn popular Stirling restaurant into vet
Police at Balunie Terrace, Douglas, Dundee.
Dundee street locked down as at least 7 police vehicles and 2 ambulances at…
The junction of the B9097 and B920 near Ballingry.
Two people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Ballingry in Fife
Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust members and race organiser.
Charities may lose thousands of pounds after sponsors pull out of Blairgowrie half marathon
Apparent human waste on a pavement in Marmion Drive, Glenrothes.
Glenrothes residents 'tiptoe' to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street

Conversation