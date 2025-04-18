Backlash at £100 parking charge for 39-minute Dunfermline retail park stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Backlash at £100 parking charge for 39-minute Dunfermline retail park stay

Milnathort driver Alan Miller has accused the car park operator at Carnegie Drive Retail Park of "a try-on".

By Claire Warrender
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.

The operators of a Dunfermline car park have been accused of “a try-on” after confusion over parking rules resulted in a £100 charge.

Alan Miller, of Milnathort, was shocked to receive a penalty after parking at Carnegie Drive Retail Park for a total of 39 minutes.

This was despite signs stating: “Maximum stay three hours. No return within 30 minutes.”

Mr Miller spent 14 minutes in the car park on the afternoon of January 10.

Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline allows free parking for three hours. Image: Google Maps.

Realising he had forgotten something, he returned 23 minutes later and stayed for a further 25 minutes.

His return was picked up by ANPR cameras, which resulted in the penalty notice.

And he has been locked in a dispute with car park operator HX Car Parking ever since.

The company insists he broke the rules by returning within half an hour.

However, Mr Miller says that should not apply because he did not exceed the maximum three-hour stay.

And he has now called on the company to change their signs to make the terms clearer.

‘Penalised for leaving Dunfermline retail park early’

“They will not show me anywhere in their terms and conditions that they can do this,” he said.

“It’s a try-on. There’s nothing that says you could be penalised for returning within the three hours.”

One of the signs at Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
One of the car park signs which outlines the maximum length of stay. Image: Supplied by Alan Miller.
A second sign warns of returning within 30 minutes but its meaning is unclear, says Mr Miller. Image: Supplied by Alan Miller.

Mr Miller told The Courier he found out “by accident” that retailers at the Dunfermline retail park can quash tickets.

“I went round all the retailers there and they’re fed up with people complaining about this,” he said.

“There are quite a lot of people online saying they’ll never be back at that retail park.”

Mr Miller did eventually get his ticket cancelled.

However, he added: “If you go into a car park that says three hours free parking, you would never think you’d be penalised for leaving early.”

Operator ‘unaware of any complaints’

The Courier contacted HX Car Parking for comment but they did not respond.

However, in an email to Mr Miller, they said they had operated the same terms and conditions since taking over Carnegie Drive Retail Park, Dunfermline, in 2020.

“I am unaware of any complaints relating to signage at this site,” they said.

The operator adds the ‘no return within 30 minute’ contravention is separate from the three hour maximum stay.

“These signs and terms were approved by our governing body the Independent Parking Community (IPC) at the time of the sign and site audit,” they say.

Earlier this year, a motorist was charged £60 for an 18-minute stay in a Glenrothes car park.

