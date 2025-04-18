Backlash at £100 parking charge for 39-minute Dunfermline retail park stay

The operators of a Dunfermline car park have been accused of “a try-on” after confusion over parking rules resulted in a £100 charge.

Alan Miller, of Milnathort, was shocked to receive a penalty after parking at Carnegie Drive Retail Park for a total of 39 minutes.

This was despite signs stating: “Maximum stay three hours. No return within 30 minutes.”

Mr Miller spent 14 minutes in the car park on the afternoon of January 10.

Realising he had forgotten something, he returned 23 minutes later and stayed for a further 25 minutes.

His return was picked up by ANPR cameras, which resulted in the penalty notice.

And he has been locked in a dispute with car park operator HX Car Parking ever since.

The company insists he broke the rules by returning within half an hour.

However, Mr Miller says that should not apply because he did not exceed the maximum three-hour stay.

And he has now called on the company to change their signs to make the terms clearer.

‘Penalised for leaving Dunfermline retail park early’

“They will not show me anywhere in their terms and conditions that they can do this,” he said.

“It’s a try-on. There’s nothing that says you could be penalised for returning within the three hours.”

Mr Miller told The Courier he found out “by accident” that retailers at the Dunfermline retail park can quash tickets.

“I went round all the retailers there and they’re fed up with people complaining about this,” he said.

“There are quite a lot of people online saying they’ll never be back at that retail park.”

Mr Miller did eventually get his ticket cancelled.

However, he added: “If you go into a car park that says three hours free parking, you would never think you’d be penalised for leaving early.”

Operator ‘unaware of any complaints’

The Courier contacted HX Car Parking for comment but they did not respond.

However, in an email to Mr Miller, they said they had operated the same terms and conditions since taking over Carnegie Drive Retail Park, Dunfermline, in 2020.

“I am unaware of any complaints relating to signage at this site,” they said.

The operator adds the ‘no return within 30 minute’ contravention is separate from the three hour maximum stay.

“These signs and terms were approved by our governing body the Independent Parking Community (IPC) at the time of the sign and site audit,” they say.

Earlier this year, a motorist was charged £60 for an 18-minute stay in a Glenrothes car park.