Stirlingshire pub short-term let plan approved against wishes of locals and council

The appeal decision said the Buchlyvie pub was not "fundamental to sustain the village as a whole."

By Alex Watson
Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 in December 2024, but have now been overruled. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Buchlyvie’s only pub looks likely to become holiday accommodation after the Scottish Government approved plans despite a previous Stirling Council rejection.

The fate of the village’s sole bar on Main Street has been in doubt since summer 2024.

But today (April 17), the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) issued a decision in favour of the pub’s current tenant.

Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations wishes to turn the closed business, most recently known as The Tavern 1851, into a short-term let for visitors.

There is strong objection from many Buchlyvie residents to the idea, and Stirling Council moved to refuse Mr Woodhouse’s planning permission request in December.

Councillors rejected the plan on the grounds that the “loss of pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

Short-term let conversion adheres to development plans

In her written decision allowing the short-term let plan to move forward, DPEA reporter Claire Milne acknowledged the local disapproval and “valid” concerns about losing the pub.

However, she stressed she must determine the outcome of the appeal in accordance with national and local development plans.

Ms Milne wrote: “It is important to state that it is not my role to unnecessarily prevent development that might otherwise satisfy the relevant policies of the development plan.”

Some Buchlyvie locals hoped to set up a community development trust and bring the pub into public ownership. Image: Alan Reed/Buchlyvie Community Council

The DPEA decision concluded that support should be given to “development proposals that will result in the sustainable reuse of vacant buildings, whether permanent or temporary.”

According to locals, The Tavern 1851 closed its doors to customers in May 2024.

The current owner says the business had become unsustainable, though this claim is rejected by residents.

The DPEA reporter said she did not “have detailed information” regarding the viability of the pub as a business, adding that it was not “directly relevant to this appeal”.

‘Pub not fundamental to sustain village’

Ms Milne’s written decision continued: “I do not consider that retaining the use of the building as a public house is fundamental to sustain the village as a whole.”

She argues the area is “not devoid currently of local facilities”, mentioning other businesses and public amenities operating in Buchlyvie, including the village shop, cafe, and village hall.

She wrote: “In my view, new tourism accommodation as proposed is also likely to bring visitors to the area which will help to support local facilities and local employment.”

The plans submitted to Stirling Council for the proposed conversion of The Tavern 1851 into a holiday let. Image: Stirling Council

Since The Tavern 1851 has never been a permanent home, the DPEA decision does not deem its conversion into a holiday let as “the loss of mainstream residential accommodation.”

Addressing claims from residents that the village already has sufficient short-term accommodation, Ms Milne again stressed she did not have sufficient information and that the situation was not “directly relevant” to Mr Woodhouse’s appeal.

Local hopes of community buyout dashed

It is the DPEA’s view that the former pub can remain a “presence” in Buchlyvie post-conversion.

Ms Milne wrote: “Whilst I understand the community’s concerns over the loss of this long-established public house, the building is to remain, including its original pub features, ensuring that this local landmark retains its presence within the village.

The DPEA argues the ‘landmark’ of the pub building can remain on Buchlyvie’s Main Street. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Some Buchlyvie locals hoped to set up a community development trust in order to “buy the Tavern for the benefit of the village”.

In the DPEA decision, Ms Milne says the request that “the local community should be given a reasonable opportunity to formulate a strategy for the use of the building” was not relevant to the appeal.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation