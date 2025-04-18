199-year-old Angus kirk secured by namesake clan for future generations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
199-year-old Angus kirk secured by namesake clan for future generations

Guthrie Church will welcome members of Clan Guthrie USA this summer to celebrate a new charity’s successful acquisition of the historic building.

By Graham Brown
Remeny Royle with her sons, Alex and Luke, mother Flavia Guthrie-Armitage and the Rev. Brian Ramsay at Guthrie Church. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A historic Angus kirk has become the modern-day cornerstone of its namesake clan on the eve of its 200th birthday.

Guthrie Church, in the village of the same name just west of Friockheim, was one of several Angus kirks put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

A number have been snapped up for residential conversion.

Guthrie Church in Angus.
Guthrie Church sits between Forfar and Friockheim. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Worldwide support for Clan Guthrie’s bid to buy the kirk helped secure the 1826 building.

And the granddaughter of the Guthrie chief has made an emotional visit to Angus ahead of an influx of US clan members in June.

Huge support for Guthrie Church fundraiser

Remeny Royle is the chairperson of the newly-formed Guthrie Church SCIO. It was set up as part of the effort to complete the $140,000 purchase.

She toured the church with her sons, Alex and Luke, and mother Flavia Guthrie-Armitage.

They were shown around by Guthrie’s longstanding former minister, the Rev. Brian Ramsay.

Clan Guthrie secures purchase of Guthrie Church in Angus.
Remeny Royle, sons Alex and Luke, the Rev. Brian Ramsay, Luke Royle and Flavia Guthrie-Armitage inside the kirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Remeny said: “Guthrie Heritage will oversee the preservation and future use of this cherished landmark as a community and visitor centre dedicated to sharing the rich history of the Guthrie and surrounding Scottish clans.

“The charity is committed to re-opening the kirk for community engagement, heritage education, and events such as weddings and funerals.”

More than 30 members of Clan Guthrie will travel from the US to Angus for the charity’s official launch on June 14.

Remeny said they hope to welcome local Guthries and others connected to the village for a kirk service and lunch.

Stained glass window in Guthrie Church.
A stained glass window inside Guthrie Church. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She also revealed a centuries-old family rivalry is being consigned to the past.

The stunning gardens of nearby Gardyne Castle will open to the public on June 21.

Proceeds are being donated to Guthrie Heritage SCIO.

“From historic family battles to generous neighbours, it’s a beautiful reminder of how times change and communities come together,” added Remeny.

Visitor centre to open at Guthrie Church

She added: “Plans are under way to create a visitor centre at Guthrie Kirk, set to open within the year.

“This space will welcome local and international visitors alike, offering a deep dive into the Guthrie legacy and Scottish clan history.

Guthrie Church in rural Angus.
The entrance to 199-year-old Guthrie Church. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Our vision is to ensure Guthrie Kirk remains a living cornerstone of Scottish heritage – a place where the past is honoured and the future inspired.”

