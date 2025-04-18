199-year-old Angus kirk secured by namesake clan for future generations

A historic Angus kirk has become the modern-day cornerstone of its namesake clan on the eve of its 200th birthday.

Guthrie Church, in the village of the same name just west of Friockheim, was one of several Angus kirks put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

A number have been snapped up for residential conversion.

Worldwide support for Clan Guthrie’s bid to buy the kirk helped secure the 1826 building.

And the granddaughter of the Guthrie chief has made an emotional visit to Angus ahead of an influx of US clan members in June.

Huge support for Guthrie Church fundraiser

Remeny Royle is the chairperson of the newly-formed Guthrie Church SCIO. It was set up as part of the effort to complete the $140,000 purchase.

She toured the church with her sons, Alex and Luke, and mother Flavia Guthrie-Armitage.

They were shown around by Guthrie’s longstanding former minister, the Rev. Brian Ramsay.

Remeny said: “Guthrie Heritage will oversee the preservation and future use of this cherished landmark as a community and visitor centre dedicated to sharing the rich history of the Guthrie and surrounding Scottish clans.

“The charity is committed to re-opening the kirk for community engagement, heritage education, and events such as weddings and funerals.”

More than 30 members of Clan Guthrie will travel from the US to Angus for the charity’s official launch on June 14.

Remeny said they hope to welcome local Guthries and others connected to the village for a kirk service and lunch.

She also revealed a centuries-old family rivalry is being consigned to the past.

The stunning gardens of nearby Gardyne Castle will open to the public on June 21.

Proceeds are being donated to Guthrie Heritage SCIO.

“From historic family battles to generous neighbours, it’s a beautiful reminder of how times change and communities come together,” added Remeny.

Visitor centre to open at Guthrie Church

She added: “Plans are under way to create a visitor centre at Guthrie Kirk, set to open within the year.

“This space will welcome local and international visitors alike, offering a deep dive into the Guthrie legacy and Scottish clan history.

“Our vision is to ensure Guthrie Kirk remains a living cornerstone of Scottish heritage – a place where the past is honoured and the future inspired.”