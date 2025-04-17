Blairgowrie to Alyth road to close for up to 3 weeks for more emergency gas works

The road between Blairgowrie and Alyth is set to close for up to three weeks for more emergency gas works.

The A926 reopened last month after a six-week closure to allow SGN to carry out gas repairs.

But the gas network operator has announced the road will close again on Sunday as further emergency works take place.

The closure earlier this year caused a lengthy diversion via Coupar Angus for vehicles, including buses.

Some residents feared there would be a delay to the road reopening in March.

However, SGN said the work was “complete”.

A statement from SGN announcing the latest closure said: “Our gas network in the A926 between Rattray and Alyth requires further emergency repairs.

“To access our gas pipe and carry out our work safely, the road will be closed on Sunday April 20 between the Rattray and Alyth.

“A signed diversion route will be in place for motorists.

“Bus routes will be diverted – please check with your operator for more information on service diversions.

“We know this will cause further inconvenience and we’ll be working as quickly as possible.

“At the moment, we expect our work to take between two/three weeks to complete.”

Perth and Kinross Council says a revised shuttle bus timetable, running between New Alyth, Alyth and Meigle, will be in place from Monday.

“There will be no shuttle bus journeys to Alyth/New Alyth on Sunday.

“A revised timetable will operate from Monday, April 21.