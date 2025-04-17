16-year-old charged after gang attack near Kinghorn beach leaves 4 in hospital

A 16-year-old male has been charged after a gang attack near a beach in Kinghorn.

Four teenagers were taken to hospital after being attacked on a road near Pettycur beach on Thursday April 10.

Their injuries included stab wounds to the shoulder, a broken arm and a broken nose.

A mob of between 20 and 30 youths, believed to have travelled from Kirkcaldy, are alleged to have carried out the assault.

Police have now arrested and charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the incident.

He has been released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

The force says an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: “Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this serious incident.

“We are following further positive lines of enquiry and those responsible will be identified.

“I urge anyone who has not already spoken to police, and may have information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“There will remain increased patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.