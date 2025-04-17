16-year-old charged after gang attack near Kinghorn beach leaves 4 in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16-year-old charged after gang attack near Kinghorn beach leaves 4 in hospital

Injuries to the hospitalised quartet included a stab wound and a broken arm.

By Ellidh Aitken
Pettycur Road, Kinghorn
The attack happened on Pettycur Road. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A 16-year-old male has been charged after a gang attack near a beach in Kinghorn.

Four teenagers were taken to hospital after being attacked on a road near Pettycur beach on Thursday April 10.

Their injuries included stab wounds to the shoulder, a broken arm and a broken nose.

A mob of between 20 and 30 youths, believed to have travelled from Kirkcaldy, are alleged to have carried out the assault.

Teenager charged after gang attack near Kinghorn beach

Police have now arrested and charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the incident.

He has been released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

The force says an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: “Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this serious incident.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“We are following further positive lines of enquiry and those responsible will be identified.

“I urge anyone who has not already spoken to police, and may have information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“There will remain increased patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

