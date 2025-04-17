Smoke visible for miles amid ‘multiple reports’ of large fire in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smoke visible for miles amid ‘multiple reports’ of large fire in Dundee

Firefighters have been sent to the scene.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fire at Longtown Road, Dundee., as viewed from Tentsmuir, Fife.
Smoke can be clearly seen from Tentsmui in Fife. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Emergency crews have been sent to the scene of a Dundee fire that can be seen from miles away.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has received “multiple reports” of a blaze in the Longtown Road area, off Kingsway East.

A spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a fire at the Longtown Road area of Kingsway.

“We received a call at 7.34pm and we have one appliance present..

“There have been multiple reports of fire in the area.”

Photos taken on Thursday night show billowing white smoke in the sky above the eastern side of Dundee.

The fire is prominent from the other side of the Tay.  Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon captured this shot from Tentsmuir in Fife.

He said at around 8pm: “It’s whiter smoke now, but looked quite bad for a while and was going quite high.

“I’m at least three miles away and the smoke was very visible.”

The view from the Law area. Image: Supplied

Another photo illustrates the scene from the streets near the bottom of the Law.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier and Evening Telegraph on Facebook for breaking news.

