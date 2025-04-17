Smoke visible for miles amid ‘multiple reports’ of large fire in Dundee

Emergency crews have been sent to the scene of a Dundee fire that can be seen from miles away.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has received “multiple reports” of a blaze in the Longtown Road area, off Kingsway East.

A spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a fire at the Longtown Road area of Kingsway.

“We received a call at 7.34pm and we have one appliance present..

“There have been multiple reports of fire in the area.”

Photos taken on Thursday night show billowing white smoke in the sky above the eastern side of Dundee.

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon captured this shot from Tentsmuir in Fife.

He said at around 8pm: “It’s whiter smoke now, but looked quite bad for a while and was going quite high.

“I’m at least three miles away and the smoke was very visible.”

Another photo illustrates the scene from the streets near the bottom of the Law.

