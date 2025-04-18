Fire-hit Dundee council flats still empty THREE years on after vandalism setback

Several Dundee City Council flats are still sitting empty three years on from a fire after being hit with vandalism.

The flats on St Columba Gardens, in the St Mary’s area, have been unoccupied since April 2022, when the blaze forced residents to be moved elsewhere.

Last year, locals expressed concern over the lack of progress in reopening the block to families in need of council homes.

At the time, the local authority said the flats had been refurbished but were waiting on the installation of new meters.

Another year on, the flats have faced a further setback after being vandalised.

‘Vital’ to get Dundee council flats available again after fire

The extent of that damage has not been confirmed and no date has been set for the flats becoming available for use again.

Kevin Keenan, a Labour councillor for the Strathmartine ward, which includes St Mary’s, says it is “vital” that the flats are brought back into use.

He said: “There are absolutely ridiculous waiting lists for houses.

“This is also a huge loss of revenue to the council – it’s vital that we get these properties available again.

“There are hundreds of families in Dundee without a place they can call home.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said work was being carried out “as quickly as possible”.

He said: “The meters that were required in these properties have now all been installed.

“Unfortunately, the block has been vandalised in between times, and the council is now having to carry out additional repair works before the properties can be relet.

“This will be done as quickly as possible.”