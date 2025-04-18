Driver reported after car flips in Perthshire crash

A driver is being reported to prosecutors after a car flipped onto its roof in a Perthshire crash.

Police were called to the single-car incident on the A93 near Scone Palace at around 4pm on Thursday.

Photos shared by Police Scotland’s roads unit on X show the blue Ford Focus on its roof.

It is alleged that the driver was uninsured at the time and that the car had a faulty tyre.

The Police Scotland post said: “Tayside (road policing) attended the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the A93 (on Thursday) afternoon.

“The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle had exposed cord on the front offside tyre.

“The vehicle was seized (and the) driver will be reported to COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service).”