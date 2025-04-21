Balmullo Quarry campaigners in ‘complete shock’ as environmental report redacted

Balmullo Quarry campaigners have sought legal advice after an environmental impact report was heavily redacted.

The group protesting the quarry’s planned expansion say they are in “complete shock” at the amount of information being withheld from the public.

Large sections of the study published on the Fife Council planning portal have been blacked out.

They include information on common bird, animal and plant species that could be affected by the proposed quarry expansion.

It means campaigners are unable to access the information.

And they are now asking: “What have they got to hide?”

They believe the redactions, inserted by council planning officials, are unlawful.

And they are considering an appeal to the Scottish Information Commissioner.

However council planners say they followed advice and are standing by their decision.

‘Complete shock’ at Balmullo Quarry report redactions

Quarry owner Breedon has applied for permission to double the size of its Balmullo site

It also hopes to expand its lifespan by 20 years.

Consent would allow it to yield another 3.2 million tonnes of aggregate.

But an action group set up to fight the move fears it could have a devastating impact on wildlife and destroy part of Lucklaw Hill.

And they have been anticipating publication of the environmental report as a result.

Dr Northcott said: “It was a complete shock when I looked at it.

“Text throughout the ecology section are redacted, including about vegetation and butterflies that are not sensitive species.

“Other recent quarry applications in Fife have had no redactions, even though they describe highly protected species.”

Fife Council ‘won’t be making any changes’

Dr Northcott added: “We’ve spoken to a lawyer and he thinks what they’ve done is unlawful.

“He’s going to write to them asking them to think again.

“If not, we’ll go to the commissioner.”

The council’s planning head Pam Ewen said the service had reviewed the application and won’t be making any changes.

It takes advice from NatureScot, which advises on protected species and their habitats.

Ms Ewen says Fife Council aims to support an open and transparent planning service and what it publishes online goes beyond the requirements of law.

“However, this needs to be balanced against the potential for protected species to be harmed by publishing information about their location,” she added.