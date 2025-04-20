Pictures as bears crack open Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre

On Sunday, hundreds turned out for the “Egg-citing Easter” event at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee. Families enjoyed a day of animal enrichment, Easter-themed activities, and educational fun.

Visitors arrived early to roll Easter eggs on the lawn and enjoy picnics before the main festivities. At noon, the centre’s European brown bears entertained the crowd as they investigated colourful papier-mâché eggs filled with treats, followed by the macaques’ egg hunt. ​

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the activity.