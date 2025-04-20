Pictures as bears crack open Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as bears crack open Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Families gathered at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee for the “Egg-citing Easter” event, enjoying animal enrichment, Easter-themed activities, and educational fun

Camperdown Zoo Easter Event 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Camperdown Zoo Easter Event 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Mark Asquith & Heather Fowlie

On Sunday, hundreds turned out for the “Egg-citing Easter” event at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee. Families enjoyed a day of animal enrichment, Easter-themed activities, and educational fun.

Visitors arrived early to roll Easter eggs on the lawn and enjoy picnics before the main festivities. At noon, the centre’s European brown bears entertained the crowd as they investigated colourful papier-mâché eggs filled with treats, followed by the macaques’ egg hunt. ​

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the activity.

This ring tailed lemur is very inquisitive.
Amelia McIntyre had fun on her easter visit and gained a couple of new friends to take home.
Volunteer, Robert Ritchie brings easter treats to the ring tailed lemurs.
The younger visitors were asked to help fill the giant easter eggs that were to be given to the bears.
The younger visitors filled up the Bear’s easter egg treat boxes.
Mala, one of the anteaters enjoys a yogurt treat for Easter.
Keep filling up those eggs!
Blossom Thom was helping fill the giant easter eggs.
The Small family and Blann family enjoyed their easter visit to the zoo.
Mala, one of the anteaters enjoying her egg!
Two of the green winged macaws posed for visitors.
Crowds gathered ahead of feeding time for the bears.
They do look hungry!
Lots of children helped to fill up the easter eggs for the animals.
The bears break into their easter treats.
I think they like it!
Echo and Brogan O’Rourke, Zendaya and Chris Convery, Gemma Duff and Luca Convery.
The meerkats were very excited to get their Easter treats!
James, Daniel and Caroline McAdam watched the meerkats getting their Easter treats.
That egg didnt last long!
Alister and Magnus MacDonald enjoyed easter Sunday.
Jaxx and Kris Cooney, Cleo Watt, Joel, Jacob and Richy Fox.
Gracie Jack, Orla, Layla, James and Liam O’Brien colouring in.
Liam O’Brien doing some easter crafts.
Watching and waiting.
Two of the green winged macaws posed for visitors.
Evie, Barry, James and Linda Robb had a picnic on the lawn.

