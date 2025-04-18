Council reveals plans to demolish several Dundee public buildings including 2 schools and community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council reveals plans to demolish several Dundee public buildings including 2 schools and community centre

Braeview Academy, Craigie High School and Kirkton Community Centre are all set to be knocked down along with other sites.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Craigie High School is recommended for demolition. Image: DC Thomson
Plans to demolish several Dundee buildings have been revealed by the city council.

Councillors are being asked to approve proposals that will see two secondary schools, a social club, a community centre and a council-owned home knocked down.

It comes amid a series of developments across the city with a number of new buildings being put up.

List of Dunde buildings set to be demolished

The list of buildings set to be demolished is:

Braeview and Craigie High will merge in the new £100 million Greenfield Academy in August, making the old buildings redundant.

Meanwhile, Kirkton Community Centre – which has already shut – is set to be replaced by a new facility on the same site.

The demolition of Fairmuir Social Club comes after the building suffered flooding during Storm Babet.

Kirkton Community centre
Kirkton Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Flooding at Drumgeith Road near Fairmuir Social Club. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

The local authority believes demolishing the building will help mitigate flood risks at the new school.

And 82 Drumgeith Road is a council-owned home that sits next to the new school.

Councillors are being asked to approve the start of a procurement process for the demolition work.

The total cost of the work has not been confirmed but any contracts worth more than £500,000 will go back to councillors for approval.

Demolition of Dundee buildings ‘a sign that investment is taking place’

Plans for what will happen to the school sites after demolition have yet to be confirmed.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee, said: “These demolitions would be a sign to everyone that new developments and investment are taking place for the future.

“Once council buildings are vacated, we also have a duty to ensure public safety, so demolitions are also very important from that aspect.”

