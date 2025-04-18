Council reveals plans to demolish several Dundee public buildings including 2 schools and community centre

Plans to demolish several Dundee buildings have been revealed by the city council.

Councillors are being asked to approve proposals that will see two secondary schools, a social club, a community centre and a council-owned home knocked down.

It comes amid a series of developments across the city with a number of new buildings being put up.

List of Dunde buildings set to be demolished

The list of buildings set to be demolished is:

Braeview Academy – as previously revealed by The Courier

Craigie High School

Kirkton Community Centre

Fairmuir Social Club, also known as the Drumgeith Inn

82 Drumgeith Road

Braeview and Craigie High will merge in the new £100 million Greenfield Academy in August, making the old buildings redundant.

Meanwhile, Kirkton Community Centre – which has already shut – is set to be replaced by a new facility on the same site.

The demolition of Fairmuir Social Club comes after the building suffered flooding during Storm Babet.

The local authority believes demolishing the building will help mitigate flood risks at the new school.

And 82 Drumgeith Road is a council-owned home that sits next to the new school.

Councillors are being asked to approve the start of a procurement process for the demolition work.

The total cost of the work has not been confirmed but any contracts worth more than £500,000 will go back to councillors for approval.

Demolition of Dundee buildings ‘a sign that investment is taking place’

Plans for what will happen to the school sites after demolition have yet to be confirmed.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee, said: “These demolitions would be a sign to everyone that new developments and investment are taking place for the future.

“Once council buildings are vacated, we also have a duty to ensure public safety, so demolitions are also very important from that aspect.”