New Dunblane High Street bakery and cafe plan gets the go-ahead

Dunblane looks set to get a new bakery and cafe, after initial approval was granted by Stirling Council.

A request to change the use of the space at 1-3 High Street from a hairdresser and retail premises to an eatery has been given the go-ahead.

The spot used to be home to The Glam House hair and beauty salon, as well as the artist Veronica Jane Lynch.

Once up and running, the new food and drink spot will sell fresh, European-style pastries and bread, as well as serving breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea.

The Dunblane-based business owner told The Courier the aim is to create a “relaxed” bakery and cafe, in keeping with town, where people of all ages can “catch up with relatives or friends”.

There will be space for 15 to 20 people to dine, with hopes of providing seating outside for the warmer months.

Food will also be available to take away, but customers will be encouraged to sit in, make themselves at home and spend some time unwinding.

Special seasonal meals showcasing local produce, workshops and community events could also be hosted in the space in future.

It is hoped an opening date will be set by July, and that the business will be up and running before summer 2025 ends.

Ventilation plans revised after complaint

Revised plans will soon be submitted for the renovation work, reducing the size of the planned ventilation flue, after the original design prompted an official objection.

One Dunblane local argued the flue “would have a detrimental impact on both the architectural integrity of the area and the visual amenity of the surrounding environment.”

The smaller ventilation system will mean no frying in the cafe kitchen, but causes less disruption to the look of the unit.

“We are operating within a conservation area, and asking to restructure a place is a bit of a delicate matter,” said the business owner.

“The main hurdle was the ventilation.

“I hope they will forgive me that I can’t make chips.”

However, in general, support from the community so far “has been amazing”, and Dunblane Community Council has given the venture its full backing.

‘Baby steps’ for dream business

The team behind the bakery has been “waiting for years and saving for years” to make this dream a reality.

“We will have to start really small because, of course, having to do all this work is a big weight on finances.

“Who knows in the future if we will want to expand.

“But, for now, it will be baby steps.”

In its decision notice Stirling Council said the new cafe “would contribute to the vitality and viability of the Dunblane ‘local centre'”, and “enhance the character” of the conservation area.”

