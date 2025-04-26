New Dunblane High Street bakery and cafe plan gets the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dunblane High Street bakery and cafe plan gets the go-ahead

The business will sell pastries and bread, as well as serve sit-in meals.

By Alex Watson
Dunblane locals should soon have plenty of sweet treats to feast their eyes upon. Image: Supplied
Dunblane locals should soon have plenty of sweet treats to feast their eyes upon. Image: Supplied

Dunblane looks set to get a new bakery and cafe, after initial approval was granted by Stirling Council.

A request to change the use of the space at 1-3 High Street from a hairdresser and retail premises to an eatery has been given the go-ahead.

The spot used to be home to The Glam House hair and beauty salon, as well as the artist Veronica Jane Lynch.

Once up and running, the new food and drink spot will sell fresh, European-style pastries and bread, as well as serving breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea.

The Dunblane-based business owner told The Courier the aim is to create a “relaxed” bakery and cafe, in keeping with town, where people of all ages can “catch up with relatives or friends”.

There will be space for 15 to 20 people to dine, with hopes of providing seating outside for the warmer months.

Food will also be available to take away, but customers will be encouraged to sit in, make themselves at home and spend some time unwinding.

The premises where the cafe and bakery will open on Dunblane High Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Special seasonal meals showcasing local produce, workshops and community events could also be hosted in the space in future.

It is hoped an opening date will be set by July, and that the business will be up and running before summer 2025 ends.

Ventilation plans revised after complaint

Revised plans will soon be submitted for the renovation work, reducing the size of the planned ventilation flue, after the original design prompted an official objection.

One Dunblane local argued the flue “would have a detrimental impact on both the architectural integrity of the area and the visual amenity of the surrounding environment.”

The smaller ventilation system will mean no frying in the cafe kitchen, but causes less disruption to the look of the unit.

Though the menu is not yet set in stone, the likes of this coconut eclair is likely to feature. Image: Supplied

“We are operating within a conservation area, and asking to restructure a place is a bit of a delicate matter,” said the business owner.

“The main hurdle was the ventilation.

“I hope they will forgive me that I can’t make chips.”

However, in general, support from the community so far “has been amazing”, and Dunblane Community Council has given the venture its full backing.

Delicate macarons could also be on offer. Image: Supplied

‘Baby steps’ for dream business

The team behind the bakery has been “waiting for years and saving for years” to make this dream a reality.

“We will have to start really small because, of course, having to do all this work is a big weight on finances.

“Who knows in the future if we will want to expand.

“But, for now, it will be baby steps.”

In its decision notice Stirling Council said the new cafe “would contribute to the vitality and viability of the Dunblane ‘local centre'”, and “enhance the character” of the conservation area.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

