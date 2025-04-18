Aftermath of Dundee caravan fire revealed as police probe deliberate blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aftermath of Dundee caravan fire revealed as police probe deliberate blaze

The owner of the caravan on Longtown Place in Mid Craigie, which went up in flames on Thursday, says he is "thankful no one was hurt".

By James Simpson & Alex Paterson
The aftermath of the caravan fire on Longtown Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The aftermath of the caravan fire on Longtown Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The owner of a caravan destroyed in a deliberate Dundee fire says he is “thankful no one was hurt”.

Several calls were made to the fire service on Thursday night after the caravan went up in flames on Longtown Place in Mid Craigie.

The smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far away as Tentsmuir beach in Fife.

Police say the fire was started on purpose and have launched an investigation.

Speaking to The Courier, the caravan owner, who did not wish to be named, said he was not at home when the fire broke out.

The fire spread to the surrounding area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re firstly thankful that no one was hurt.

“We’d actually been staying overnight in a hotel after celebrating a recent birthday.

“Our neighbours got in touch to say the caravan had been damaged.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services for getting to the scene as quickly as they did.

“The caravan was used as a den for our grandchildren and was in our garden.

“It had been there for years.”

A neighbour said a tree caught fire as the blaze spread before emergency crews arrived.

Fire at Longtown Place, Mid Craigie, Dundee
The fire as it took hold. Image:: Lewis Quinn
The smoke could be seen from as far away as Tentsmuir in Fife. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, we received a report of a fire in a garden in the Longtown Place area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from News

Skyler (right) with mum Andi (centre) and sister Kim (left). Image: Skyler Cooper
Leven family recall moment they 'lost everything' as home burnt down
Lauren Hutchison.
New Dunfermline pub landlord, 26, plans 'positive changes' at venue
Craigie High School is recommended for demolition. Image: DC Thomson
Council reveals plans to demolish several Dundee public buildings including 2 schools and community…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer's ruin
A car ended up on its roof after crashing on the A93 near Scone. Image: Police Scotland Road Policing/X
Driver reported after car flips in Perthshire crash
David McCutcheon
Perth chef hurled hammer at partner and threatened paramedics
The block of flats on St Columba Gardens in St Mary's remains empty. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Fire-hit Dundee council flats still empty THREE years on after vandalism setback
Paul-Lisiak-Bob-McKenzie-Fred-MacAulay
Carnoustie caddies take centre-stage at special celebration
Angela Rooney
Fife woman tried to smuggle cocaine into prison for partner
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
Backlash at £100 parking charge for 39-minute Dunfermline retail park stay

Conversation