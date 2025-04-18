Aftermath of Dundee caravan fire revealed as police probe deliberate blaze

The owner of a caravan destroyed in a deliberate Dundee fire says he is “thankful no one was hurt”.

Several calls were made to the fire service on Thursday night after the caravan went up in flames on Longtown Place in Mid Craigie.

The smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far away as Tentsmuir beach in Fife.

Police say the fire was started on purpose and have launched an investigation.

Speaking to The Courier, the caravan owner, who did not wish to be named, said he was not at home when the fire broke out.

He said: “We’re firstly thankful that no one was hurt.

“We’d actually been staying overnight in a hotel after celebrating a recent birthday.

“Our neighbours got in touch to say the caravan had been damaged.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services for getting to the scene as quickly as they did.

“The caravan was used as a den for our grandchildren and was in our garden.

“It had been there for years.”

A neighbour said a tree caught fire as the blaze spread before emergency crews arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, we received a report of a fire in a garden in the Longtown Place area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”