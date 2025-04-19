Permission granted to turn popular Stirling restaurant into vet

Plans to convert a well-known restaurant in Stirling into a veterinary surgery have been given the go-ahead.

Under the proposals, the building currently housing The Hollybank in St Ninians would be partially demolished and altered for the new business.

The application was submitted by Lawrie Orr Chartered Architect on behalf of W S Dunsire & Sons in November 2024.

Though The Hollybank was recently put up for sale, the eatery remains open and operational, with its owners providing updates for customers on Facebook.

Plans will bring ‘skilled jobs’

Stirling Council granted permission to convert the Glasgow Road business this week.

The plans include removing all previously erected extensions to the building, such as the conservatory dining area.

The Hollybank’s core building as well as the detached house within the site would both be retained.

The construction of a new single-storey extension around the original property also forms part of the proposals.

Glasgow Road would become an entry point with no exit, but access for both entry and exit would still be available via Borestone Place.

The addition of cycle parking and EV charging facilities is included in the designs.

In their Design, Planning, Biodiversity and Access Statement, the applicant said The Hollybank‘s “future use is subject to this planning application”.

It continued: “It is proposed to re-vitalise the building by using the improved premises as a vets, creating a number of new skilled jobs to the area.”

Around 15 clinicians, including practitioners and other staff, are expected to work at the new surgery.

The upper floor of the new vet would be used solely for electrical controls, air handling, hot and cold water storage, and data equipment.

A representative for The Hollybank declined to comment on the development.

