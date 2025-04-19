Permission granted to turn popular Stirling restaurant into vet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Permission granted to turn popular Stirling restaurant into vet

The Hollybank in St Ninians has been in business for around three decades.

By Isla Glen
The Hollybank in St Ninians could become a vets. Image: Google Street View
Plans to convert a well-known restaurant in Stirling into a veterinary surgery have been given the go-ahead.

Under the proposals, the building currently housing The Hollybank in St Ninians would be partially demolished and altered for the new business.

The application was submitted by Lawrie Orr Chartered Architect on behalf of W S Dunsire & Sons in November 2024.

Though The Hollybank was recently put up for sale, the eatery remains open and operational, with its owners providing updates for customers on Facebook.

The St Ninians restaurant has been serving customers for decades. Image: Google Street View

Plans will bring ‘skilled jobs’

Stirling Council granted permission to convert the Glasgow Road business this week.

The plans include removing all previously erected extensions to the building, such as the conservatory dining area.

The Hollybank’s core building as well as the detached house within the site would both be retained.

The construction of a new single-storey extension around the original property also forms part of the proposals.

Glasgow Road would become an entry point with no exit, but access for both entry and exit would still be available via Borestone Place.

The addition of cycle parking and EV charging facilities is included in the designs.

Floorplans for the vet surgery. Image: Lawrie Orr Chartered Architects/Stirling Council

In their Design, Planning, Biodiversity and Access Statement, the applicant said The Hollybank‘s “future use is subject to this planning application”.

It continued: “It is proposed to re-vitalise the building by using the improved premises as a vets, creating a number of new skilled jobs to the area.”

Around 15 clinicians, including practitioners and other staff, are expected to work at the new surgery.

The upper floor of the new vet would be used solely for electrical controls, air handling, hot and cold water storage, and data equipment.

A representative for The Hollybank declined to comment on the development.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation