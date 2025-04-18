Leven family recall moment they ‘lost everything’ as home burnt down

A Leven family have recalled the moment they “lost everything” when their home burnt down.

Skyler Cooper, 25, has been left “in shock” after the house on Promenade was set on fire in March.

Skyler, alongside mum Andi Paddon, 63, and sister Kim, 40, moved out of the house into a council flat about a year ago because of damage caused during a storm.

The house was later due to be repossessed as they faced financial difficulties.

However, many items, including furniture and sentimental possessions, were still inside the property when it went up in flames.

‘I was there the night it was burning, everything was lost’

Skyler recalled seeing videos of the fire on social media and racing down to the home as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The former Waid Academy pupil said: “I was there the night it was burning, everything was lost.

“Because it had been repossessed by the bank, we were not allowed back inside the property.

“I had woken up and hopped on Facebook and saw that there was a fire in Leven and a house was burning.

“I realised it was our house and went straight there.

“I still feel numb, I am in shock about it all, it is devastating.

“I spent my life growing up there.

“My mum has been in tears every day because of it.”

Images taken by Skyler at the scene show bright orange flames coming from the house.

The house was gutted by the fire, with a section of the roof having fallen in and extensive damage to the upper floor and ground floor.

The family are now living in nearby Methilhill but are still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Skyler says items inside the home included Kim’s gold and bronze medals from the 2005 UK Special Olympics in Glasgow and their grandad’s war medals.

Fundraiser to help family after Leven fire

The family admit they did not have any contents insurance at the time but have set up a fundraiser in an attempt to help the trio get back on their feet.

Police have reported two male youths to the relevant authorities in connection with the fire.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two male youths have been reported to the youth justice assessor following a wilful fire at a premises on the Promenade, Leven.

“The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Sunday March 2.

“There were no reported injuries.”