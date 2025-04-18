Leven family recall moment they ‘lost everything’ as home burnt down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Leven family recall moment they ‘lost everything’ as home burnt down

Police have reported two male youths in connection with the fire on the town's Promenade.

By Ellidh Aitken
Skyler (right) with mum Andi (centre) and sister Kim (left). Image: Skyler Cooper
Skyler (right) with mum Andi (centre) and sister Kim (left). Image: Skyler Cooper

A Leven family have recalled the moment they “lost everything” when their home burnt down.

Skyler Cooper, 25, has been left “in shock” after the house on Promenade was set on fire in March.

Skyler, alongside mum Andi Paddon, 63, and sister Kim, 40, moved out of the house into a council flat about a year ago because of damage caused during a storm.

The house was later due to be repossessed as they faced financial difficulties.

However, many items, including furniture and sentimental possessions, were still inside the property when it went up in flames.

‘I was there the night it was burning, everything was lost’

Skyler recalled seeing videos of the fire on social media and racing down to the home as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The former Waid Academy pupil said: “I was there the night it was burning, everything was lost.

“Because it had been repossessed by the bank, we were not allowed back inside the property.

“I had woken up and hopped on Facebook and saw that there was a fire in Leven and a house was burning.

Flames coming from the fire at Skyler’s childhood home. Image: Skyler Cooper
Firefighters at the scene. Image: Skyler Cooper
Skyler and Andi. Image: Skyler Cooper

“I realised it was our house and went straight there.

“I still feel numb, I am in shock about it all, it is devastating.

“I spent my life growing up there.

“My mum has been in tears every day because of it.”

Images taken by Skyler at the scene show bright orange flames coming from the house.

Police remain at the scene 24 hours on from the fire.
Police outside the house after the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Extensive damage to the upper floor of the house.
Extensive damage to the upper floor of the house. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The house was gutted by the fire, with a section of the roof having fallen in and extensive damage to the upper floor and ground floor.

The family are now living in nearby Methilhill but are still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Skyler says items inside the home included Kim’s gold and bronze medals from the 2005 UK Special Olympics in Glasgow and their grandad’s war medals.

Fundraiser to help family after Leven fire

The family admit they did not have any contents insurance at the time but have set up a fundraiser in an attempt to help the trio get back on their feet.

Police have reported two male youths to the relevant authorities in connection with the fire.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two male youths have been reported to the youth justice assessor following a wilful fire at a premises on the Promenade, Leven.

“The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Sunday March 2.

“There were no reported injuries.”

More from News

Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust members and race organiser.
Charities may lose thousands of pounds after sponsors pull out of Blairgowrie half marathon
Apparent human waste on a pavement in Marmion Drive, Glenrothes.
Glenrothes residents 'tiptoe' to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street
A9 near Dunkeld.
Delays on A9 after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Box of bullets and twice breached ban
Emergency services remain at the scene. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at two-vehicle crash near Ballingry in Fife
Black & Brown Dental Care will open in Halbeath, Dunfermline in July. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
New dentists to open in Dunfermline this summer
The aftermath of the caravan fire on Longtown Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Aftermath of Dundee caravan fire revealed as police probe deliberate blaze
Lauren Hutchison.
New Dunfermline pub landlord, 26, plans 'positive changes' at venue
Craigie High School is recommended for demolition. Image: DC Thomson
Council reveals plans to demolish several Dundee public buildings including 2 schools and community…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer's ruin

Conversation