Stirling Planning Ahead: Bar demolition and controversial pub holiday let plan allowed

The fate of two pubs features in The Courier's latest edition of Stirling Planning Ahead.

By Alex Watson
An appeal asking to convert Buchlyvie's only pub into a short-term let has been granted. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
An appeal asking to convert Buchlyvie's only pub into a short-term let has been granted. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, where we share the Stirling Council planning developments you should know about.

This time, Buchlyvie gets two mentions, and a well-known Stirling city centre eyesore reaches the end of its lifespan.

Read on to find out what’s been going on in the world of planning in and around Stirling.

Derelict West End Bar demolished

The closed pub had been lying empty for years prior to demolition. Image: Anna Yanenko

The pub once known as West End Bar, Jackie’s Bar, and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar was knocked down last week, nine months after the building warrant requesting permission for the demolition was submitted.

The derelict Lower Bridge Street eyesore was razed by contractors on April 16.

Plans to replace the building with student flats are currently being considered by Stirling Council.

If student accommodation is approved for the site, a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms will be constructed. We’ll keep you posted.

Planning reference: 24/00376/EBWS

Hair and nail salon proposed for Melville Street

The proposed salon is located behind 11 Melville Terrace, just outside Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new beauty salon could open just outside Stirling city centre, if planning permission is granted.

A local hair stylist is seeking consent to run a standalone stone-built unit known as The Coal House behind Melville Terrace as a hair and nail salon.

Designed to be an office, the space would require the addition of nail desks and hair-washing facilities in order to function as a salon.

Planning reference: 25/00161/FUL

Former Buchlyvie coffee shop could become flats

The proposed designs are for four ground-floor flats and one upstairs. Image: Google Street View

A request to convert two flats and a coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new residential accommodation has been submitted to Stirling Council.

If the plans are approved, the building on Main Street would be transformed into five flats for letting purposes.

The planning application proposes creating four ground-floor flats and one on the floor above.

Three of the homes would have three bedrooms, while two would have one.

The applicant says the coffee shop previously in the premises was not a “viable enterprise”, since two other cafes already existed in the village.

Planning reference: 25/00144/FUL

Buchlyvie locals lose fight over future of village pub

Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let in December 2024. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Buchlyvie’s only pub looks likely to become holiday accommodation after the Scottish Government approved plans despite a previous Stirling Council rejection and strong local objection.

As regular readers of Planning Ahead will know, the fate of the bar on Main Street has been in doubt since summer 2024.

But, last week, the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) issued a decision in favour of the pub’s current tenant.

Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations wishes to turn the closed business, most recently known as The Tavern 1851, into a short-term let for visitors.

Planning reference: PPA-390-2090

Permission to turn popular restaurant into vet granted

The St Ninians restaurant has been serving customers for decades. Image: Google Street View

The Hollybank in St Ninians may be partially demolished and altered after plans to convert it into a veterinary surgery were approved by the council last week.

Though Glasgow Road restaurant was recently put up for sale, it remains open and operational, with its owners providing updates for customers on Facebook.

The designs include removing all previously erected extensions to the building, such as the conservatory dining area, and building a new single-storey extension around the original property.

The Hollybank’s core building as well as the detached house within the site would both be retained.

Planning reference: 24/00722/FUL

