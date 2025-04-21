Stirling Planning Ahead: Bar demolition and controversial pub holiday let plan allowed

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, where we share the Stirling Council planning developments you should know about.

This time, Buchlyvie gets two mentions, and a well-known Stirling city centre eyesore reaches the end of its lifespan.

Read on to find out what’s been going on in the world of planning in and around Stirling.

Derelict West End Bar demolished

The pub once known as West End Bar, Jackie’s Bar, and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar was knocked down last week, nine months after the building warrant requesting permission for the demolition was submitted.

The derelict Lower Bridge Street eyesore was razed by contractors on April 16.

Plans to replace the building with student flats are currently being considered by Stirling Council.

If student accommodation is approved for the site, a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms will be constructed. We’ll keep you posted.

Planning reference: 24/00376/EBWS

Hair and nail salon proposed for Melville Street

A new beauty salon could open just outside Stirling city centre, if planning permission is granted.

A local hair stylist is seeking consent to run a standalone stone-built unit known as The Coal House behind Melville Terrace as a hair and nail salon.

Designed to be an office, the space would require the addition of nail desks and hair-washing facilities in order to function as a salon.

Planning reference: 25/00161/FUL

Former Buchlyvie coffee shop could become flats

A request to convert two flats and a coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new residential accommodation has been submitted to Stirling Council.

If the plans are approved, the building on Main Street would be transformed into five flats for letting purposes.

The planning application proposes creating four ground-floor flats and one on the floor above.

Three of the homes would have three bedrooms, while two would have one.

The applicant says the coffee shop previously in the premises was not a “viable enterprise”, since two other cafes already existed in the village.

Planning reference: 25/00144/FUL

Buchlyvie locals lose fight over future of village pub

Buchlyvie’s only pub looks likely to become holiday accommodation after the Scottish Government approved plans despite a previous Stirling Council rejection and strong local objection.

As regular readers of Planning Ahead will know, the fate of the bar on Main Street has been in doubt since summer 2024.

But, last week, the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) issued a decision in favour of the pub’s current tenant.

Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations wishes to turn the closed business, most recently known as The Tavern 1851, into a short-term let for visitors.

Planning reference: PPA-390-2090

Permission to turn popular restaurant into vet granted

The Hollybank in St Ninians may be partially demolished and altered after plans to convert it into a veterinary surgery were approved by the council last week.

Though Glasgow Road restaurant was recently put up for sale, it remains open and operational, with its owners providing updates for customers on Facebook.

The designs include removing all previously erected extensions to the building, such as the conservatory dining area, and building a new single-storey extension around the original property.

The Hollybank’s core building as well as the detached house within the site would both be retained.

Planning reference: 24/00722/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Lower Bridge Street bar demolition

Beauty salon plans submitted

Buchlyvie coffee shop conversion plan

Appeal decision for Buchlyvie pub

Hollybank restaurant may become vet

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook