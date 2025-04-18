New dentists to open in Dunfermline this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dentists to open in Dunfermline this summer

Black & Brown Dental Care at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath has NHS places available.

By Finn Nixon
Black & Brown Dental Care will open in Halbeath, Dunfermline in July. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Black & Brown Dental Care will open in Halbeath, Dunfermline in July. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A new dental surgery is set to open in Dunfermline this summer.

Black & Brown Dental Care will open at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath in July.

Signs have been put up in the empty unit with work taking place inside.

The firm already operates Oakley Dental Practice and took over Stirling Dental Care last year.

In a video posted on Facebook, Hamish Brown said the Dunfermline surgery would have slots available for NHS patients.

NHS spaces at new Dunfermline dentists ‘will go fast’

He said: “We’re going to be registering NHS patients.

“On top of that, we are going to be offering cosmetic treatments like whitening, composite bonding, veneers, and clear aligners.

“Don’t sleep on this. NHS spaces will go fast.”

The Courier has contacted the company for more information.

Pittsburgh Retail Park is home to several food and drink outlets including Burger King, Domino’s, Greggs and the new Welcome Inn Asian takeaway.

Elsewhere in Dunfermline, The Glen Tavern pub is reopening this weekend with a new landlord at the helm.

