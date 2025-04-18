New dentists to open in Dunfermline this summer

A new dental surgery is set to open in Dunfermline this summer.

Black & Brown Dental Care will open at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath in July.

Signs have been put up in the empty unit with work taking place inside.

The firm already operates Oakley Dental Practice and took over Stirling Dental Care last year.

In a video posted on Facebook, Hamish Brown said the Dunfermline surgery would have slots available for NHS patients.

NHS spaces at new Dunfermline dentists ‘will go fast’

He said: “We’re going to be registering NHS patients.

“On top of that, we are going to be offering cosmetic treatments like whitening, composite bonding, veneers, and clear aligners.

“Don’t sleep on this. NHS spaces will go fast.”

The Courier has contacted the company for more information.

Pittsburgh Retail Park is home to several food and drink outlets including Burger King, Domino’s, Greggs and the new Welcome Inn Asian takeaway.

Elsewhere in Dunfermline, The Glen Tavern pub is reopening this weekend with a new landlord at the helm.