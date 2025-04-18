News Delays on A9 after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld Traffic is still experiencing disruption in the area. By Finn Nixon April 18 2025, 4:23pm April 18 2025, 4:23pm Share Delays on A9 after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5225258/delays-a9-three-vehicle-crash-dunkeld/ Copy Link 0 comment A three-vehicle crash happened on the A9 on Friday afternoon. Image: Google Maps A multi-vehicle crash on the A9 has caused delays near Dunkeld. Traffic Scotland reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon. By 4.10pm the vehicles had been cleared. It is believed the collision happened at around 2pm near the A9 junction with the B867 to the south of Birnam. Traffic heading northbound was still experiencing delays. Earlier on Friday afternoon, motorists reported queues starting near Bankfoot. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.
