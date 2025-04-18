Dundee street locked down as at least 7 police vehicles and 2 ambulances at incident

A Dundee street has been locked down after an incident on Friday night.

At least seven police vehicles and two ambulances are present in Douglas.

Police have taped off an area of Balunie Terrace at the junction with Balunie Avenue.

Some residents have reportedly been unable to get to their homes.

The nature of the incident is not known.

The Courier’s reporter Ellidh Aitken arrived at the scene just before 7pm.

She said: “There were at least seven police vehicles and one ambulance when I arrived.

“Three of the police cars have since left and police appear to have taken one man away in one of the cars.

“There are a lot of people standing watching but they’re not sure what has happened.

“Police have installed a cordon and are telling people they can’t go through.”

At 7.30pm, an ambulance incident support unit arrived.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

