Dundee street locked down as at least 7 police vehicles and 2 ambulances at incident

At least seven police vehicles and two ambulances are present in Douglas.

By Stephen Eighteen & Ellidh Aitken
Police at Balunie Terrace, Douglas, Dundee.
Police have cordoned off Balunie Terrace in Douglas. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Dundee street has been locked down after an incident on Friday night.

Police have taped off an area of Balunie Terrace at the junction with Balunie Avenue.

Some residents have reportedly been unable to get to their homes.

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police officers at Balunie Avenue, Douglas, Dundee
The other side of the cordon, at Balunie Avenue. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Residents outside cordon at Balunie Avenue, Douglas, Dundee.
Some residents have reportedly been unable to get to their homes.. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter Ellidh Aitken arrived at the scene just before 7pm.

She said: “There were at least seven police vehicles and one ambulance when I arrived.

“Three of the police cars have since left and police appear to have taken one man away in one of the cars.

“There are a lot of people standing watching but they’re not sure what has happened.

“Police have installed a cordon and are telling people they can’t go through.”

At 7.30pm, an ambulance incident support unit arrived.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier and Evening Telegraph on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation