‘Luxurious’ £140-a-night Perth holiday let closes after council planning probe

Despite it having an average Booking.com rating of 8.9, the council was not happy.

By Stephen Eighteen
Morris Court, Perth
Morris Court in Perth. Image: Booking.com

A “luxurious” holiday let in Perth has shut down after the council launched a planning probe.

Perth and Kinross officers began enforcement proceedings after being informed a two-bedroom flat in Morris Court was being used for short-term stays.

It did not have planning permission, so the council concluded a breach had occurred.

But no enforcement action was taken because the flat’s owner promptly removed its advert from online booking sites.

Refurbished Perth apartment scores 10 out of 10 on Booking.com

Booking.com has archive details of the property, which was advertised from £140 per night.

Its write-up said: “With free WiFi, this 2-bedroom apartment offers a flat-screen TV, a washing machine and a fully equipped kitchen with a microwave and fridge.

“This apartment is non-smoking and soundproof.”

The flat was refurbished after it changed hands for £127,500 in March 2022.

And it proved a hit with guests on Booking.com.

It had an average score of 8.9 (our of 10) from 16 reviews between March and September 2024

The flat had space in the kitchen for a seating area. Image: Booking.com
The front room had a television and plenty of seating options. Image: Booking.com
Guests were able to use both of its two bedrooms. Image: Booking.com
The property was revamped after changing hands in 2022. Image: Booking.com
It was a big hit with Booking.com guests. Image: Booking.com

James, a visitor from the UK, rated it a 10.

His review said:  “Very stylish very modern! Very clean and fresh! Nice quiet apartment with parking and very good location, 5-10 walk into town & restaurants!

“Easy to find aswell! Kids loved it and so did myself and my wife!

“Very spacious and has everything you need for one night to a weekend away!

“We asked to have later checkout and the owner allowed it, thank so much and and will definitely stay again! Can’t wait actually! Would live in this apartment !!”

Perth and Kinross Council takes enforcement action over flat

Despite such praise, council planners were not happy with its operation.

Officer Sean Panton wrote: “It has been deemed to be proportionate and expedient for the planning authority to use its discretionary powers to take enforcement action to regularise the development.

“The property agent and owner were contacted and advised to submit a planning application.

“To date no planning application has been received.

“However, the property has been removed from online booking platforms.

“As the use of the property has ceased, there is no further action required at this time.”

The council closed the enforcement case last month.

Conversation