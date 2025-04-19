Fire fighters tackle early morning blaze at McDonald’s in Perth

Fire fighters have fought two early morning fires in the same area in Perth.

The first fire was in McDonald’s in Dunkeld Road.

The fire in the fast-food restaurant broke out at 7.30am on Saturday.

Shortly after a bin fire was reported in nearby Florence Place.

Fire fighters using breathing apparatus tackled the blaze at McDonald’s while customers and staff were evacuated.

It is understood there were no injuries.

Burning smell and a loud bang

An spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a report of a fire at McDonald’s on Dunkeld Road in Perth at 7.31am.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“Fire officers wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire.

“We left the scene at 7.49am.”

An eye-witness told The Courier: “I smelt burning and then heard a loud bang.

“I then saw two fire engines head up the Dunkeld Road and then turn in towards Asda and McDonald’s.

“When I walked up, the staff were outside along with what looked like a couple of customers.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building.

“It looked as though the fire had been in the toilets.

“That’s certainly where the hose had been and I could see firefighters coming and going from there.

“There was a fair amount of water on the floor from the fire being extinguished.

“They also had a large fan set up to get rid of the smoke.

“Police were also in attendance.”

Bin on fire nearby

The eye-witness said: “Very soon afterwards the fire brigade were at a bin on fire just around the corner in Florence Place.

“I saw them put that fire out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ Around 7.40am on Saturday we received a report of a fire at Dunkeld Place, Perth.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and quickly extinguished the fire.

“Around 8.54am we received a report that a bin which had been melted was found in Florence Place, Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”