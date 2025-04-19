Fire fighters tackle early morning blaze at McDonald’s in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire fighters tackle early morning blaze at McDonald’s in Perth

Shortly after they were called to a bin fire in a nearby street

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fire fighters at McDonald's Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire fighters have fought two early morning fires in the same area in Perth. 

The first fire was in McDonald’s in Dunkeld Road.

The fire in the fast-food restaurant broke out at 7.30am on Saturday.

Shortly after a bin fire was reported in nearby Florence Place.

Fire fighters using breathing apparatus tackled the blaze at McDonald’s while customers and staff were evacuated.

It is understood there were no injuries.

Burning smell and a loud bang

An spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a report of a fire at McDonald’s on Dunkeld Road in Perth at 7.31am.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“Fire officers wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire.

A fire fighter in the fast food restaurant. Image: Stuart Cowper
“We left the scene at 7.49am.”

An eye-witness told The Courier: “I smelt burning and then heard a loud bang.

“I then saw two fire engines head up the Dunkeld Road and then turn in towards Asda and McDonald’s.

“When I walked up, the staff were outside along with what looked like a couple of customers.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building.

“It looked as though the fire had been in the toilets.

“That’s certainly where the hose had been and I could see firefighters coming and going from there.

“There was a fair amount of water on the floor from the fire being extinguished.

“They also had a large fan set up to get rid of the smoke.

“Police were also in attendance.”

Bin on fire nearby

The eye-witness said: “Very soon afterwards the fire brigade were at a bin on fire just around the corner in Florence Place.

“I saw them put that fire out.”

Fire fighters at the bin fire. Image: Stuart Cowper

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ Around 7.40am on Saturday we received a report of a fire at Dunkeld Place, Perth.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and quickly extinguished the fire.

“Around 8.54am  we received a report that a bin which had been melted was found in Florence Place, Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

