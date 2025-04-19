Teen charged in connection with death of man, 36, in Dundee

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It comes after reports of an injured man at a property on Balunie Terrace, Douglas at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

Increased police presence

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Officers will continue to offer them support as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the local community.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out. Anyone with concerns or information can approach these officers or call 101.”

The property remained sealed off by police on Saturday morning with officers visible inside and outside the building.

A police forensics photographer was also at the scene.