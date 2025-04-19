Teen charged in connection with death of man, 36, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen charged in connection with death of man, 36, in Dundee

It comes after an injured man was discovered at a house in the Douglas area on Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police at Balunie Terrace, Douglas, on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police at Balunie Terrace, Douglas, on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It comes after reports of an injured man at a property on Balunie Terrace, Douglas at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

Increased police presence

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Officers will continue to offer them support as our investigation progresses.

Police guarding the scene on Saturday with a forensics photographer. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“I’d like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the local community.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out. Anyone with concerns or information can approach these officers or call 101.”

The property remained sealed off  by police on Saturday morning with officers visible inside and outside the building.

A police forensics photographer was also at the scene.

