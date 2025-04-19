Travellers with eight caravans pitch camp at Dundee beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers with eight caravans pitch camp at Dundee beauty spot

Dundee City Council has begun action to have them removed

By Lindsey Hamilton
Some of the caravans at Clatto Country Park. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Some of the caravans at Clatto Country Park. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Travellers have set up camp at a Dundee beauty spot.

Around eight caravans appeared at a field at Clatto Country Park on Thursday.

Dundee City Council has begun action to have them removed from the site.

Locals reported first seeing caravans, vans and cars pull into a field beside the main car park at Clatto on Thursday.

They made camp and have remained there since.

Biggest concern is rubbish left behind

One dog walker told The Courier: “When I arrived for my evening walk with my dog on Thursday they appeared to have not long arrived.

“There were about eight caravans, several other vans and cars.

“There are also lots of dogs and the barking is really bad.

The travellers arrived at Clatto Country Park on Thursday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“The biggest concern for most people is that they leave a mess behind when they eventually go.

“By Saturday there are already signs of rubbish lying around.”

Council has begin legal action

Dundee city Labour councillor for the area, Kevin Keenan said the travellers’ camp was first reported to him on Thursday.

Mr Keenan said: “I immediately got in touch with council officers.

“The council has not begun court proceedings to have the travellers moved on.”

He added: “It seems they moved to Clatto after being moved on from Camperdown Park where they were previously camped up.

Caravans are parked up at Camperdown.
Caravans are parked up at Camperdown. Image: DC Thomson

“The main concern for people is the rubbish they leave when they go away.

“The court proceedings may be held up because it’s the Easter weekend but hopefully things will still move swiftly and the travellers will have legal proceedings begun against them and they will have to move,”

A week ago group of travellers with at least nine caravans pitched up at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Several caravans parked up on the grass at the public park but they have since been moved on and are thought to be the same ones that have moved to Clatto.

The Camperdown camp was the latest in a line of encampments there, with four reported to the local authority at the park in 2024.

During the last encampment in October, Dundee City Council warned it would take legal action.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site shut September following “significant damage” to the facility.

The Courier previously revealed the Travelling community has virtually shunned the purpose-built site.

Conversation