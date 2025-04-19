Travellers with eight caravans pitch camp at Dundee beauty spot

Travellers have set up camp at a Dundee beauty spot.

Around eight caravans appeared at a field at Clatto Country Park on Thursday.

Dundee City Council has begun action to have them removed from the site.

Locals reported first seeing caravans, vans and cars pull into a field beside the main car park at Clatto on Thursday.

They made camp and have remained there since.

Biggest concern is rubbish left behind

One dog walker told The Courier: “When I arrived for my evening walk with my dog on Thursday they appeared to have not long arrived.

“There were about eight caravans, several other vans and cars.

“There are also lots of dogs and the barking is really bad.

“The biggest concern for most people is that they leave a mess behind when they eventually go.

“By Saturday there are already signs of rubbish lying around.”

Council has begin legal action

Dundee city Labour councillor for the area, Kevin Keenan said the travellers’ camp was first reported to him on Thursday.

Mr Keenan said: “I immediately got in touch with council officers.

“The council has not begun court proceedings to have the travellers moved on.”

He added: “It seems they moved to Clatto after being moved on from Camperdown Park where they were previously camped up.

“The main concern for people is the rubbish they leave when they go away.

“The court proceedings may be held up because it’s the Easter weekend but hopefully things will still move swiftly and the travellers will have legal proceedings begun against them and they will have to move,”

A week ago group of travellers with at least nine caravans pitched up at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Several caravans parked up on the grass at the public park but they have since been moved on and are thought to be the same ones that have moved to Clatto.

The Camperdown camp was the latest in a line of encampments there, with four reported to the local authority at the park in 2024.

During the last encampment in October, Dundee City Council warned it would take legal action.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site shut September following “significant damage” to the facility.

The Courier previously revealed the Travelling community has virtually shunned the purpose-built site.