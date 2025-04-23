8 well-known Dundee buildings that could be demolished

A series of well-known Dundee buildings could be knocked down as part of ambitious plans across the city.

Schools, shopping centres and community buildings could all face the bulldozers under proposals from public and private developers.

There are various reasons why buildings could meet their end.

Some are set to make way for new developments while others are simply no longer safe or viable.

The Courier takes a look at eight prominent Dundee buildings that could be knocked down if the plans come to fruition.

Keiller Centre

The long-standing shopping centre was sold to Dundee 1881 Limited last year for £750,000.

The firm has since said the site is “failing both financially and structurally”, with the only option being to repurpose it.

In December, plans were unveiled to knock down the centre and turn it into the Keiller Quarter with student accommodation, commercial space and green spaces.

The plans have taken a further step forward this month with a proposal of application notice lodged with the city council – the earliest stage of the planning process.

Braeview Academy and Craigie High School

The schools are set to be demolished after pupils move into the new Greenfield Academy this summer.

The new school campus is being built on Drumgeith Road and will accommodate youngsters from both Braeview and Craigie.

It has not been confirmed what will happen to the land where both schools currently stand but contractors are being sought to carry out the work.

Wellgate Shopping Centre

Perhaps the biggest loss to the cityscape could be the Wellgate Shopping Centre, if plans for a new Dundee and Angus College campus go ahead.

College chiefs are considering £265 million plans that could see the college move into a new development on the Wellgate site.

However, the plans are at an early stage and the shopping centre remains open as normal.

D&A College’s proposals come years after the council launched a 30-year regeneration plan, including the potential demolition or regeneration of the Wellgate.

Kirkton Community Centre

The centre will be razed soon after its doors were shut in February.

The building will be replaced by a new community facility on the same site.

Among the services planned for the new building are a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available to rent.

Liquid nightclub

Plans for the demolition of the old Liquid nightclub on South Ward Road, to make way for the construction of student accommodation, have been approved by the council.

The former nightclub has been vacant since 2018.

However, no work has yet taken place on the site and the old club remains standing.

West Park Conference Centre

Plans were lodged in December to demolish West Park Conference Centre on Perth Road due to structural defects.

A report submitted with the application claimed that an inspection revealed the condition of the timber roof structure as “very poor and potentially unsafe”.

It added that the safety risks are “greatest during significant snowfall or high wind speeds” and access to the building should be “prohibited at these times”.

It was determined that “urgent action” was required to address the defects for the safety of contractors, building users and the public.

Fairfield Social Club

The social club – also known as the Drumgeith Inn – was hit by flooding during Storm Babet in 2023.

The council was later accused of letting the building “rot” as the local authority was unwilling to foot a repair bill worth an estimated £300,000.

However, the building is now set to be razed as part of the wider redevelopment of the area that includes the Drumgeith school campus.

It is claimed that knocking down the social club will help prevent potential flooding in the area.