‘Scunnered’ resident hits out at hidden Angus Council Raac report

An options appraisal on what work the local authority could carry out is due to be discussed by the housing committee on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
Councillors are set to discuss a report on what work could be carried out at properties on Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.
A long-awaited report considering the options Angus Council could take to address the issue of Raac in their housing may be discussed in private.

The local authority has previously said at least 26 publicly-owned flats and houses are known to be affected by Raac – the majority of which are on Milton Street in Monifieth.

An options appraisal on what work Angus Council could carry out at these properties is due to go before the housing committee on Thursday.

However, the report contains “exempt information” as defined under the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973, meaning it will not be published publicly.

Press and public may be excluded from Raac meeting

Part one of the legislation covers 15 examples of information that can be spared from being published.

This includes “terms proposed or to be proposed by or to the authority in the course of negotiations for a contract for the acquisition or disposal of property”.

The press and public may also be excluded from viewing the committee’s discussions of the report during Thursday’s meeting.

This has angered one Milton Street resident, who has called on Angus Council to be open with locals over what could happen to their houses.

Williamina Rylance in her Milton Street home. Image: Alan Richardson.

Williamina Rylance, who lives in a council house on the street, said: “I’m scunnered.

“I think the transparency side of things is shocking.

“We got a letter to say they have a meeting coming up on April 24 where everything will be discussed but they didn’t tell us what they would discussing.

“That is really infuriating because I think we should be privy to what is going on.

“We are paying rent and council tax as council tenants in Milton Street and yet we can’t be told what is happening to the houses.

“They need to be more upfront with what their plans are.

Back The Courier’s Raac campaign

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier’s Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

