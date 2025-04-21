Motorcyclist, 68, dies after Angus crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Angus.

Emergency services were called to the A933 between Arbroath and Colliston at around 2pm on Sunday.

The crash involved a white Isuzu pickup and a black Triumph motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the pickup was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than six hours as investigations were carried out and reopened at 8.45pm.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen the crash or have dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident number 1600 of April 20.