Scottish residents given chance to play St Andrews Old Course for less than £50

Rounds at several other St Andrews Links Trust courses are also up for grabs with a near-90% discount.

By Ben MacDonald
St Andrews Links Trust announces initiative
Golfers will get the chance to play the Old Course for less than £50. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

Golfers are being given the chance to play the famous Old Course in St Andrews for less than £50.

St Andrews Links Trust has launched an initiative offering a small number of rounds on the iconic course at a near-90% discount to Scottish residents.

A round on the Old Course normally costs £340, but players can enter a ballot to play for just £42.50.

Rounds on several other St Andrews courses are also being offered at a massive discount as part of the Drive campaign, aimed at promoting participation.

That includes the Castle course, where a round will cost just £22.50 on specific dates in 2025.

Players can also enter a ballot to play the Eden course for just £9.50 and the Jubilee course for £18.75.

Discounted St Andrews golf initiative to benefit hundreds of players

The initiative will benefit more than 700 golfers across 179 discounted tee times.

Places on the Old Course are limited, with just 11 tee times available on one date – May 21.

The only stipulation is that the player is a Scottish resident.

Some of the other dates have specific criteria – for example, places on the Eden course on certain dates in May and June will be limited to groups like Armed Forces or emergency service personnel, women, families, disabled golfers and Scottish golf club members.

The move comes as part of an ongoing review of access to the courses amid unprecedented local and global demand.

It also follows criticism of St Andrews Links Trust over access to the courses for local golfers.

How does the new St Andrews discounted golf initiative work?

Players can sign up to be entered into a two-ball ballot via the St Andrews Links Trust website.

Successful applicants will then be paired up and allocated a tee time on the date specified.

The ballots for tee times on the Jubilee and Castle courses in September and October will be opened at a later date.

Neil Coulson, the trust’s chief executive, said: “As the home of golf, St Andrews Links Trust takes its responsibility to the sport incredibly seriously.

The campaign will run between May and October. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

“That is why we are so excited to launch a new initiative offering golfers the opportunity to play our historic and iconic courses at a lower price.

“Widening access to golf is a key objective for us.

“Over the coming years, we hope we can continue to provide opportunities to golfers of all ages and abilities.”

Conversation