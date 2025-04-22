Anstruther to get cash hub four years after last bank closed

A Fife town with no bank or post office will finally have access to a cash hub from this week.

However, the Anstruther service is only committed for two years and will be removed if locals don’t use it.

The town’s 9,000 residents and 42 businesses have had to travel nine miles to St Andrews for banking services since the TSB closed in 2021.

It was the East Neuk’s last remaining bank, and its closure prompted a campaign for better access to cash.

The new hub will open in the Lower Town Hall on Wednesday April 23.

What services will Anstruther cash hub offer?

The Anstruther hub will allow people to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw cash, check balances, pay utility bills and top up gas and electricity.

Businesses will also be able to access change for their tills.

The service will be available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The cash hub will be operated by the Post Office.

However, it will not offer traditional post office services, such as buying stamps or sending parcels.

Residents will still need to use the Post Office in Pittenweem, or the mobile Post Office van, for those things.

Service committed for two years

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon has been working with Cash Access UK since January to find a suitable location in Anstruther.

It is a not-for-profit company funded by major UK banks to provide basic banking services in communities across the country.

Mr Dillon said it is “fantastic” to finally see the hub opening.

He added, however: “The cash hub will be operated for an initial period of two years.

“And if it proves popular, Cash Access UK will look to make it a more permanent service.

“Therefore, I would urge all residents to make use of this service as much as possible to make sure it becomes a permanent feature of our community.”