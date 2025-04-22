Anstruther to get cash hub four years after last bank closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther to get cash hub four years after last bank closed

The Fife town's 9,000 residents have had to travel nine miles to St Andrews for banking services since 2021.

By Claire Warrender
Anstruther cash hub
The cash hub will allow Anstruther residents to carry out basic banking services. Image: Supplied

A Fife town with no bank or post office will finally have access to a cash hub from this week.

However, the Anstruther service is only committed for two years and will be removed if locals don’t use it.

The town’s 9,000 residents and 42 businesses have had to travel nine miles to St Andrews for banking services since the TSB closed in 2021.

It was the East Neuk’s last remaining bank, and its closure prompted a campaign for better access to cash.

The new hub will open in the Lower Town Hall on Wednesday April 23.

What services will Anstruther cash hub offer?

The Anstruther hub will allow people to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw cash, check balances, pay utility bills and top up gas and electricity.

Businesses will also be able to access change for their tills.

The service will be available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The cash hub will be operated by the Post Office.

However, it will not offer traditional post office services, such as buying stamps or sending parcels.

Residents will still need to use the Post Office in Pittenweem, or the mobile Post Office van, for those things.

Service committed for two years

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon has been working with Cash Access UK since January to find a suitable location in Anstruther.

It is a not-for-profit company funded by major UK banks to provide basic banking services in communities across the country.

Councillor Sean Dillon
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon has welcomed the Anstruther cash hub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Dillon said it is “fantastic” to finally see the hub opening.

He added, however: “The cash hub will be operated for an initial period of two years.

“And if it proves popular, Cash Access UK will look to make it a more permanent service.

“Therefore, I would urge all residents to make use of this service as much as possible to make sure it becomes a permanent feature of our community.”

