Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bingo hall to community centre and gate ‘to stop vandals’

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen, Alex Paterson and Andrew Robson
Former Premier Bingo on South Methven Street, Perth
Premier Bingo closed in August 2023. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former bingo hall in Perth city centre is to be replaced with a multi-purpose community facility, writes Alex Paterson.

The building on South Methven Street has been derelict since the hall shut in August 2023.

It was previously a Premier Bingo before the company went into administration.

The Perth building was put on the market in November 2024 for offers over £225,000.

The former Premier Bingo premises on South Methven Street, Perth. Supplied by Google Street View

The application to take over the building was made by a local community group.

It plans to turn the building into a community facility with a meeting hall.

Events there will include a lunch club and children’s club.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application, which says a new wall will separate the new community space and the vacant bingo hall.

It is unknown when the repurposed building will open.

Coupar Angus resident wants gate ‘to stop vandals’

A Coupar Angus resident is seeking permission to install a new driveway gate to prevent “further vandalism”.

Kris Charles of Grampian View has submitted the proposal for a gate measuring around 1.8m high and four metres wide.

Grampian View, Coupar Angus
The property is on Grampian View in Coupar Angus. Image: Google Street View

If approved, the new gate and a metal gate post will be installed to “protect the driveway”.

Mr Charles’ application says: “Driveway gate to be installed to secure our garden from further vandalism.”

Perth and /Kinross Council will determine the planning application.

Roof of B-listed mansion stripped without permission

The roof of a B-listed mansion was stripped without planning permission.

An application to replace slate on the roof at Newmiln House in Guildtown was initially approved in January 2024.

However, works to strip the existing roof were undertaken without consent.

Newmiln House in 2008
Newmiln House in 2008. Image: Wiki Commons

As a result, a fresh application for alterations to the roof has now been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The mansion house, dating back to the 1850s, has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

Owned by Sheikh Abdul Aziz Jassim Hamad Al Thani, celebrities such as Jude Law, Sadie Frost, Meg Matthews, Rhys Ifans and Kate Moss have all stayed at the Newmiln Country House Hotel.

Willowgate plans ‘dam for doorways’ to protect river ranger

The Tay Salmon Fisheries seeks planning permission to continue operating a bothy for a worker at the Willowgate Fishery.

The river ranger is responsible for running the Willowgate fishing and recreational pond.

The Willowgate Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Willowgate Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But Sepa has identified the property – 30 metres from Willowgate Care – as a potentially vulnerable flood area

As a result, the proposal includes internal flood protection measures.

These include “dams for doorways and toilet bowls” to protect it from flood damage.

9 objections to Kirkmichael housing

Planning permission in principle was granted for new housing in Kirkmichael.

The application was submitted by GD Planning – on behalf of applicants Mr Darge and Mr Lockley – and the council received nine letters of objection from seven households.

The site sits just south of Strathardle Lodge and north of the B950 and east of the A924.

The site of the proposed new homes in Kirmichael. Image: Google Street View

At a planning and placemaking committee meeting, Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Bob Brawn raised concern previous applications for the site had “up to five houses”.

He tabled for refusal, saying a development would be “out of place as you enter the village” and “detrimental to the village”.

He also echoed concerns by objectors about the narrow road.

However, he was reminded the application was “in principle” rather than a detailed proposal.

The council’s solicitor Colin Elliott also advised the village’s settlement boundary was “further down from the site” and  “within the settlement boundary”.

Cllr Brawn accepted the advice and planning permission in principle was granted.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Former bingo hall

Coupar Angus gate

Newmiln House roof

Willowgate bothy

Kirkmichael homes

Conversation