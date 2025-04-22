5 Stirling speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out – and highest speeds recorded

Safety cameras often catch motorists breaking the speed limit on roads in and around Stirling, whether they are permanent or temporary.

New data obtained by The Courier reveals the five locations where the greatest number of speeding offences were recorded by Police Scotland over the last two years.

For each speed camera, the authorities were able to confirm how many offences took place, as well as the highest speed recorded.

In one instance, a motorist was found to be travelling at more than 100 miles per hour in a 40mph zone.

Police also shared how many drivers were fined and issued penalty points or sent to court over the offence.

The figures, sourced via a freedom of information request, cover the period between March 2023 and March 2025.

In descending order, here are the five most active Stirling Council area safety cameras during that timeframe.

5. A85 Lix Toll to Tyndrum, on the A84/A85/A82 Stirling Route

Average speed cameras between Killin and Tyndrum snapped drivers breaking the 60mph speed limit 346 times.

The fastest offender was clocked doing 89mph.

A total of 219 conditional offers were issued, giving offenders the opportunity to pay the minimum fine of £100. Three points would also have been added to each driver’s licence.

Sixty motorists faced legal action as a result of their offence.

4. A811 Stirling to Dumbarton near to Fairfield, Kippen

Next on the list, motorists broke the 60mph limit on the A811 close to Kippen 373 times.

One driver was caught driving at 91mph there.

The authorities doled out 274 penalties, and there were 43 instances of legal action.

3. A9 Inverness to Dunblane between Dunblane (A820) and Keir Roundabout (M9)

Marking a significant jump in the number of speeding offences, A9 average speed cameras between Dunblane and Keir Roundabout caught those travelling on the stretch of road out 1,028 times in just two years.

While the legal speed limit is 70mph, the highest speed recorded was 105mph.

The data suggests more than half of offending drivers (573) were fined and received penalty points.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that some motorists may have been caught speeding multiple times by the same safety camera between March 2023 and 2025 and could have received several penalties.

A total of 185 of these incidents were escalated to court.

2. A84 near to Broch Cafe, Strathyre

The A84 goes straight through the village of Strathyre, where the speed limit is 30mph and there are many homes and businesses on the main road.

Drivers broke that limit 1,279 times.

One motorist was travelling at 62mph – more than double the maximum legal speed.

Here, 906 fines were issued, and 105 offenders faced legal action.

1. M80, near to junction 9 slip road, Bannockburn

Finally, the safety camera that caught Stirling drivers out 3,496 times in just three months was a temporary one on the M80, close to the Bannockburn slip road.

The camera was in place between September and December 2024 on a two-mile section of the motorway during roadworks, which reduced the speed limit to 40mph on what would normally be a 70mph stretch.

One motorist zoomed through the roadworks at 101mph – more than 30mph over the normal limit, and a massive 61mph over the imposed temporary maximum.

A total of 2,275 fines were dished out, and 562 cases were escalated to court.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook