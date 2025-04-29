Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How surf therapy in St Andrews helps 10-year-old Finlay cope with his ‘busy brain’.

After a winter season away from the sea, Finlay Monro is champing at the bit to hit the surf again. He is just one of dozens of local children benefitting from surf therapy through the Wave Project.

Image shows: Finlay Monro age 10 ready for a surf session with his wetsuit, boots and gloves on. He is sitting on one of a row of surf boards which have been laid out in front of a Wave Project van. He looks relaxed and happy and is smiling at the camera.
Finlay Monro ready to hit the beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

It’s the first Wave Project surf club of the season and there is a pleasant air of organised chaos at West Sands in St Andrews.

Twelve kids from all over Fife are getting sorted for a surf club session in the North Sea.

They are supported by parents, surf instructors, volunteers, younger siblings and the occasional dog as they get kitted up.

Image shows: Wave Project Surf Therapy participants and volunteers and instructors getting reading for a session in the waves at West Sands in St Andrews.
Wave Project participants and instructors gather ahead of their session at West Sands, St Andrews: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Wave Project provides each young surfer with a wetsuit, gloves, boots and hoods to fend off the sea’s chill.

One young surfer, Finlay Monro, can’t wait to get kitted out and into the water.

Finlay, 10, caught the surf bug when he attended surf therapy sessions with The Wave Project last year.

Finlay Monro gets ready for his surf club session with the help of mum Megan and a four-legged friend. Finlay is sitting on a picnic bench with Megan kneeling on the ground helping him to get into wetsuit, boots etc.
Megan Monro helps her son Finlay to wriggle into his wetsuit ahead of his surf club session in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The bouncy 10-year-old introduces little sister Mia who is 6. He chats happily to me about his love of surfing and the sea.

He has also tried the new freshwater surf facility at Lost Shore near Edinburgh but is adamant that the sea is better.

“If you fall off there you get a mouthful of fresh water but if you fall off in the sea you get a mouthful of salt water,” which is apparently better.

A totally different boy at Wave Project

When Finlay heads to the sea with the rest of the surfers I sit down for a chat with his mum and dad. I mention to Megan and Stuart that I’m impressed by his easy manner with me.

They attribute his confidence to his love for the Surf Club sessions:

“He’s normally nervous with new people,” says Megan, “he is just so much more relaxed when he is at the Wave Project.

“He’s just a very anxious wee boy,” she continues. “He doesn’t talk about himself in a positive light.”

Image shows: The Monro family on West Sands beach in St Andrews. The family of four are sitting amongst the dunes at the beach.Dad Stuart and mum Megan are behind their children Finlay, 10, and Mia, 6. They are relaxed and smiling at the camera.
The Monro family, left to right: Finlay, Stuart, Megan and Mia, enjoy a sunny day ahead of Finlay’s surf club session with The Wave Project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Finlay is on the pathway for an ADHD/autism diagnosis but, as many parents will know, that can be a lengthy process.

Stuart and Megan explain that they have had great support from his teachers at Guardbridge Primary School. It was the headteacher who suggested that a referral to The Wave Project might help their son.

They couldn’t be happier with the benefits that surf therapy has brought to Finlay.

“When he’s in the sea he’s a different kid,” says Stuart. “So much more calm and at peace.”

“He usually runs at 1,000 mph and then hits burn out,” Megan explains.

Finlay can find it difficult to switch off and settle at night. “The Wave Project has been a godsend, he always sleeps better after a surf session.”

Image shows: Finlay Monro aged 10 catching a wave at West Sands Beach, St Andrews. Finlay is wearing a black wetsuit, gloves, boots and a black hood. He has a green t-shirt with the Wave Project logo on it.
Finlay Monro, 10, catching some waves during his Surf Club session with The Wave Project charity. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“You can tell that he’s shattered from it, but in a good way!”

Stuart and Megan feel that their son has really found “his thing” with surfing. It’s never a struggle to get him along to a session.

In fact, he has spent most of the winter asking when he can get back into the sea.

“It’s good for your kids to find stuff that they love and Finlay really wants to be here,” comments Megan.

Laid-back vibes perfect for welcoming new surfers

While some of the kids head straight for the waves, others might be more comfortable playing in the sand or splashing at the water’s edge.

The Wave Project pairs each child with a mentor who is their 1:1 support for the six-week Surf Therapy course. The volunteers are there to support their surfers to do whatever they feel comfortable with.

“They just have a good vibe,” says Megan, “they don’t make Finlay do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

She and Stuart say that the instructors and mentors are: “just very chilled with the kids and the parents,” which makes everyone feel more relaxed.

Image shows: The team of Wave Project instructors and volunteers who deliver the charity's surf club sessions.The team are wearing wetsuits and brightly coloured Wave Project t-shirts. The are standing in a row with their backs against the Wave Project branded van at West Sands, St Andrews.
The Wave Project Surf Therapy and Surf Club sessions wouldn’t be possible without the merry band of instructors and volunteer mentors who come along each week.

“There are a lot of people who give up their free time to come along and help the kids. They are really good role models,” says Megan.

“I think they set the example of a good lifestyle – that life doesn’t have to be stressful and it’s OK to take a relaxed approach to things.

“When Finlay grows up he just wants to have a dog and a van!” she laughs.

Wave Project builds confidence and self-esteem

Stuart feels that the North Sea surf sessions in particular have really helped Finlay to switch off. “The coldness is all he’s able to think about,” he points out.

“He knows that when he feels a bit stressed out that surfing will help him to manage his ‘busy brain,'” agrees Megan.

“Surfing just fits really well for him and he doesn’t see any stigma attached to coming to The Wave Project.”

The charity describes Surf Therapy as ‘therapy that doesn’t feel like therapy’.

Watching the kids and mentors heading for the beach with their surfboards I can see why: This is a group of young people who are off to have some fun in the waves.

The improvement in confidence, resilience and new connections forged are just a happy by-product of learning to surf.

*For print: Find out more about The Wave Project and volunteering to support the young surfers at waveproject.co.uk

Conversation