It’s the first Wave Project surf club of the season and there is a pleasant air of organised chaos at West Sands in St Andrews.

Twelve kids from all over Fife are getting sorted for a surf club session in the North Sea.

They are supported by parents, surf instructors, volunteers, younger siblings and the occasional dog as they get kitted up.

The Wave Project provides each young surfer with a wetsuit, gloves, boots and hoods to fend off the sea’s chill.

One young surfer, Finlay Monro, can’t wait to get kitted out and into the water.

Finlay, 10, caught the surf bug when he attended surf therapy sessions with The Wave Project last year.

The bouncy 10-year-old introduces little sister Mia who is 6. He chats happily to me about his love of surfing and the sea.

He has also tried the new freshwater surf facility at Lost Shore near Edinburgh but is adamant that the sea is better.

“If you fall off there you get a mouthful of fresh water but if you fall off in the sea you get a mouthful of salt water,” which is apparently better.

A totally different boy at Wave Project

When Finlay heads to the sea with the rest of the surfers I sit down for a chat with his mum and dad. I mention to Megan and Stuart that I’m impressed by his easy manner with me.

They attribute his confidence to his love for the Surf Club sessions:

“He’s normally nervous with new people,” says Megan, “he is just so much more relaxed when he is at the Wave Project.

“He’s just a very anxious wee boy,” she continues. “He doesn’t talk about himself in a positive light.”

Finlay is on the pathway for an ADHD/autism diagnosis but, as many parents will know, that can be a lengthy process.

Stuart and Megan explain that they have had great support from his teachers at Guardbridge Primary School. It was the headteacher who suggested that a referral to The Wave Project might help their son.

They couldn’t be happier with the benefits that surf therapy has brought to Finlay.

“When he’s in the sea he’s a different kid,” says Stuart. “So much more calm and at peace.”

“He usually runs at 1,000 mph and then hits burn out,” Megan explains.

Finlay can find it difficult to switch off and settle at night. “The Wave Project has been a godsend, he always sleeps better after a surf session.”

“You can tell that he’s shattered from it, but in a good way!”

Stuart and Megan feel that their son has really found “his thing” with surfing. It’s never a struggle to get him along to a session.

In fact, he has spent most of the winter asking when he can get back into the sea.

“It’s good for your kids to find stuff that they love and Finlay really wants to be here,” comments Megan.

Laid-back vibes perfect for welcoming new surfers

While some of the kids head straight for the waves, others might be more comfortable playing in the sand or splashing at the water’s edge.

The Wave Project pairs each child with a mentor who is their 1:1 support for the six-week Surf Therapy course. The volunteers are there to support their surfers to do whatever they feel comfortable with.

“They just have a good vibe,” says Megan, “they don’t make Finlay do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

She and Stuart say that the instructors and mentors are: “just very chilled with the kids and the parents,” which makes everyone feel more relaxed.

“There are a lot of people who give up their free time to come along and help the kids. They are really good role models,” says Megan.

“I think they set the example of a good lifestyle – that life doesn’t have to be stressful and it’s OK to take a relaxed approach to things.

“When Finlay grows up he just wants to have a dog and a van!” she laughs.

Wave Project builds confidence and self-esteem

Stuart feels that the North Sea surf sessions in particular have really helped Finlay to switch off. “The coldness is all he’s able to think about,” he points out.

“He knows that when he feels a bit stressed out that surfing will help him to manage his ‘busy brain,'” agrees Megan.

“Surfing just fits really well for him and he doesn’t see any stigma attached to coming to The Wave Project.”

The charity describes Surf Therapy as ‘therapy that doesn’t feel like therapy’.

Watching the kids and mentors heading for the beach with their surfboards I can see why: This is a group of young people who are off to have some fun in the waves.

The improvement in confidence, resilience and new connections forged are just a happy by-product of learning to surf.

*For print: Find out more about The Wave Project and volunteering to support the young surfers at waveproject.co.uk