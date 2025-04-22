Stirling locals concerned over Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle path plan

Stirling locals have expressed concern over a proposed new cycling and walking path connecting Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

The suggested plans involve replacing the southbound carriageway on the B8033 road between Keir Roundabout and the Dunblane Centre roundabout with an active travel route for pedestrians and cyclists.

The existing northbound carriageway would become a two-way road.

But some residents feel the road is too busy to be a single carriageway, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

Locals shared their worries in the comment section of an online public consultation about the new path, which is phase two of Stirling Council’s north Stirling active travel project.

One respondent wrote: “I’m concerned about the proposed exit from the Keir roundabout onto the B8033.

“It is already hazardous when there is a build up of traffic coming down the A9 from Perth as lorries can fail to stop.

“Narrowing the exit to allow on/off traffic onto a single carriageway road does not seem a good option.”

Suggestions of alternative routes

Several replies suggested redeveloping old railway tracks in order to avoid disrupting the road set-up.

One person wrote: “This is a busy road leading out of Dunblane and there is plenty of grass banking/space which could be adapted to include a cycle lane.

“This would allow it to connect with the existing cycle track (National Route 765) which forms part of the old railway line into Doune.”

Other commenters felt the nearby Glen Road route would be better suited to redevelopment.

One reply said: “I don’t think the current plan is appropriate given the volume of traffic entering and leaving Dunblane via the current access road from Keir Roundabout.

“The Glen Road is perfectly serviceable for cyclists albeit some places will require cycling in single file.

“Improvements could be made to Glen Road which would surely be much cheaper and help save budget which could be used to cycle path the Manor Powis to Causewayhead route?”

Consultation ends on May 31

Stirling Council’s online public consultation about the active travel route opened on March 17 and will close on May 31.

Residents are being encouraged to give feedback and suggestions on the proposed changes.

A consultation about phase one of the project is also underway and will end on May 31.

Phase one aims to connect Causewayhead to Bridge of Allan via a new walking and cycling route.

By introducing pedestrian and bike friendly infrastructure, the council hopes to help the city reach its climate objectives and improve the health of the public.

Residents claimed previous works to create a cycle path in Causewayhead caused “carnage” locally.

