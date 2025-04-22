Stirling locals concerned over Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle path plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling locals concerned over Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle path plan

Residents have shared their thoughts on phase two of Stirling Council's north Stirling active travel project.

By Alex Paterson
Active travel paths have already been installed in other parts of Stirling, including outside the railway station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling locals have expressed concern over a proposed new cycling and walking path connecting Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

The suggested plans involve replacing the southbound carriageway on the B8033 road between Keir Roundabout and the Dunblane Centre roundabout with an active travel route for pedestrians and cyclists.

The existing northbound carriageway would become a two-way road.

But some residents feel the road is too busy to be a single carriageway, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

Locals shared their worries in the comment section of an online public consultation about the new path, which is phase two of Stirling Council’s north Stirling active travel project.

An artist’s impression of what the road at Airthrey Roundabout might eventually look like, with active travel paths installed. Image: Stirling Council

One respondent wrote: “I’m concerned about the proposed exit from the Keir roundabout onto the B8033.

“It is already hazardous when there is a build up of traffic coming down the A9 from Perth as lorries can fail to stop.

“Narrowing the exit to allow on/off traffic onto a single carriageway road does not seem a good option.”

Suggestions of alternative routes

Several replies suggested redeveloping old railway tracks in order to avoid disrupting the road set-up.

One person wrote: “This is a busy road leading out of Dunblane and there is plenty of grass banking/space which could be adapted to include a cycle lane.

“This would allow it to connect with the existing cycle track (National Route 765) which forms part of the old railway line into Doune.”

One consultation respondent suggested using the wide verge beside the B8033 to form a cycle and pedestrian path instead of siting it on the road. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Other commenters felt the nearby Glen Road route would be better suited to redevelopment.

One reply said: “I don’t think the current plan is appropriate given the volume of traffic entering and leaving Dunblane via the current access road from Keir Roundabout.

“The Glen Road is perfectly serviceable for cyclists albeit some places will require cycling in single file.

“Improvements could be made to Glen Road which would surely be much cheaper and help save budget which could be used to cycle path the Manor Powis to Causewayhead route?”

Consultation ends on May 31

Stirling Council’s online public consultation about the active travel route opened on March 17 and will close on May 31.

Residents are being encouraged to give feedback and suggestions on the proposed changes.

A consultation about phase one of the project is also underway and will end on May 31.

Another illustration of a possible future active travel junction in Bridge of Allan. Image: Stirling Council

Phase one aims to connect Causewayhead to Bridge of Allan via a new walking and cycling route.

By introducing pedestrian and bike friendly infrastructure, the council hopes to help the city reach its climate objectives and improve the health of the public.

Residents claimed previous works to create a cycle path in Causewayhead caused “carnage” locally.

