Claim St Andrews coffee kiosk approval ‘summarily dismissed local opinion’

The Scottish Government's appeals department overturned Fife councillors' refusal of the plan, which received 41 objections.

By Claire Warrender
Greyfriar's Garden in St Andrews.
Greyfriar's Garden in St Andrews is overgrown and full of litter. Image: Supplied

A decision to allow the sale of coffee from a St Andrews garden  “summarily dismissed” public opinion, it has been claimed.

A Scottish Government reporter authorised a bid to sell drinks and snacks from a converted horse box in Greyfriar’s Garden.

Greyfriar’s Garden in St Andrews is overgrown but could soon house a coffee kiosk. Image: Google Maps

The move followed an appeal after the application was twice refused by north east Fife councillors.

They described it as “unfortunate” and inappropriate for the conservation area.

However, in his ruling of March 31, the reporter said 41 objections did not demonstrate overwhelming opposition.

St Andrews Community Council has now taken exception to that.

And members have written to the Department of Planning and Environmental Appeals (DPEA), asking: “How did he arrive at this belief?”

They said objections were lodged by a St Andrews residents’ association and the town’s preservation trust, as well as the community council.

A number of residents and St Andrews town centre businesses also objected.

Local opinion ‘summarily dismissed’

The community council said: “Two previous applications were refused at Fife Council’s planning committee and none of our four ward councillors voted for it.

“This is presumably why Fife Council considers local opinion to be a material consideration, as in established planning policy.

“We feel local opinion ought not to be so summarily dismissed.”

Greyfriar’s Garden is at the centre of a land battle amid two competing planning applications.

How a poetry garden could look. Image: Supplied.

The plot once housed a medieval monastery and is said to have been gifted to St Andrews by Mary, Queen of Scots on on the eve of her abdication.

Residents’ group Poet’s Neuk, is attempting to force the owner to sell the overgrown site.

It wants create a poetry garden in honour of the tragic queen.

The 300 sq m plot is now unkempt and used as a toilet.

Poetry garden ‘would ensure maintenance’

The Scottish Government reporter said the site’s ongoing condition is having a detrimental impact on its character.

And he ruled a coffee kiosk would result in a significant improvement.

However, the community council adds: “The reporter appears to believe permitting a commercial business will lead to maintenance of this garden, neglected by the owner since 2009.

“It does not need planning permission for a change of use to ensure maintenance.

“We believe the planning permission for a poetry garden, overseen by a local group, would ensure maintenance.”

