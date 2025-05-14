All you need to know as Stirling open-top bus tours return for 2025

Stirling’s open-top bus tours are returning for 2025.

The sightseeing buses were launched last year by McGill’s Midland Bluebird and take visitors around the city’s most famous attractions.

The bus tours will return this year and run throughout the summer.

Here is all you need to know about the Stirling Sightseer tours.

When do the Stirling open-top bus tours start?

The bus tours will daily from May 23 until August 31 2025.

How many buses run each day?

The tours run every hour from roughly 9am to 5pm, seven days a week, starting at Goosecroft Road.

One full loop lasts about 50 minutes, but passengers can hop on and hop off along the way.

What is the Stirling Sightseer route?

Stops include Bridge of Allan, Stirling University, the Wallace Monument, Stirling Old Bridge, the Beheading Stone, Stirling Smith Art Gallery & Museum and Stirling Castle.

A new stop has been added for 2025 at Stirling Old Town Jail.

There are complimentary headphones to listen to an audio commentary guide during the journey.

Tickets include money-off deals in Stirling and free return travel to the Battle of Bannockburn Experience.

How much do tickets cost for the Stirling open-top bus tours?

The ticket costs are:

Adults – £12

Concessions (NEC card-holders, Young Scot card-holders or students) – £9

Children (5-15) – £6

Children under 5 – free

Family – £26

Tickets can be bought on the bus from the driver or as a mobile ticket on the Midland Bluebird app.